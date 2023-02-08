HARRELLS — Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club recently attended the North Carolina Beta Convention in Greensboro, NC from Jan. 27-28, 2023 where they competed with other Betas in grades 9-12 from throughout the state. Students participated in academic and artistic events ranging from individual to large group competitions. This year’s Beta theme, Power of Beta, was incorporated into many of the projects and performances.

“I could not have asked for a better group of young people with which to work. I am so proud of their hard work and dedication. They inspire me,” says HCA Sr. Beta Club Sponsor, Ruth Ann Parker.

This year, 33 HCA Senior Betas in grades 9-12 traveled to Greensboro for the State Convention. Those students represented the school and community exceptionally well, placing in the top 5 in the state of NC in 19 different competitions. Four of those honors were first place wins. HCA Sr. Betas who placed in the top 5 in both individual and team state competitions are eligible to represent the school at the National Senior Beta Convention in Louisville, Kent., from June 17-20, 2023.

The full list of the 2023 HCA Sr. Beta Club winners includes:

• Agriscience, 9th Grade (5th Place): Brayden Frederick

• Apparel Design (5th Place): Rebekah Bryan, Amber Jones, Piper Moore, Mabel Parker, Georgia Pope

• Biomedical Health Science, 10th Grade (3rd Place): Wynston Kornegay

• Biomedical Health Science, 12th Grade (1st Place): Amber Jones

• Campaign Skit (4th Place)

• Character Performance (5th Place): Rebekah Bryan, Ella Campbell, Camryn Fussell, Amber Jones, Olivia Matthews, Piper Moore, Mabel Parker, Georgia Pope, Lily Powell, Taylor Grace Register, Mary Willow Rumbold

• French, 10th Grade (2nd Place): Olivia Matthews

• Musicology (Top 8): Max DiLello, Lily Powell, Lacie Rogers, Meredith Tatum

• Painting Division I (1st Place): Caiden Sutton

• Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio – Variety Act (1st Place): Jakob Funes & Addison Long

• Performing Arts Senior Large Group (2nd Place)

• Poetry Division I (2nd Place): Mabel Parker

• Pottery Division II (3rd Place): Maggianna Rivenbark

• Premier Performer Senior Singers – Jakob Funes & Addison Long

• Quilling Division I (5th Place): Mabel Parker

• Quiz Bowl (Tope 8): Williford Bullard, Garrison Hill, Daughtry Jackson, Joesen Pope

• Science, 9th Grade (2nd Place): Lily Powell

• Science, 11th Grade (3rd Place): Piper Moore

• Show Choir (3rd Place)

• Spelling Bee Senior Oral (2nd Place): Piper Moore

• Three Dimensional Design (4th Place): Amber Jones, Mabel Parker

• Woodworking Division I (1st Place): Mabel Parker

Beta is an organization that believes that exemplary student talent, effort, and achievement should be encouraged and rewarded and is an organization that seeks to cultivate the ideals of service and leadership in our citizens of tomorrow.