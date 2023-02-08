Next property reappraisal in 2024, advanced from 2027

Sampson County has advanced its next property reappraisal to Jan. 1, 2024 and will conduct a revaluation every four years after that, cutting in half the amount of time between revaluations, which have historically been done every eight years.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the move in short order at its meeting Monday night, with no discussion.

“In order to ensure that property values more closely reflect current market conditions and, in an effort to provide a more fair and equal tax base to its citizens, county staff recommends to advance the date of the next scheduled reappraisal of real property to January 1, 2024 and thereafter to follow a four-year reappraisal cycle,” Tax administrator Jim Johnson stated.

“The way the law is written now, every county has to conduct a property reappraisal at least once every eight years. In 2017, the Department of Revenue published reappraisal standards and guidelines and recommended that all counties move to a four-year reappraisal cycle,” Johnson explained.

Those standards went into effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Additionally, in May 2022, the county received correspondence from the North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) advising that the county had fallen outside of the acceptance range of standards regarding the frequency of property reappraisals. The NCDOR has recommended that the county conduct its next reappraisal earlier than the currently scheduled reappraisal.

The county conducted its last revaluation in 2019. The next scheduled one was scheduled for Jan. 1, 2027, however that has now been bumped up.

On Monday, county commissioners adopted a resolution designating a new four-year reappraisal cycle and advancing the effective date of the next scheduled reappraisal of real property to Jan. 1, 2024.

The board also awarded a bid for a desk-top review reappraisal to Pearson’s Appraisal Service in the amount of $779,324.50, and approved allowing the county manager to negotiate and sign the contract for reappraisal services.

Section 1 of the new reappraisal standards from the state provides for the frequency of countywide appraisals, so it was recommended that all counties conduct reappraisals at least once every four years, or by January 1 of the third year following notification by the NCDOR that the county has failed to meet one of the following criteria:

• The median sales ratio of real property falls below 90% or exceeds 110%

• The overall trimmed coefficient of dispersion (COD), as determined by the NCDOR, is above 25.

The coefficient of dispersion (COD) is the average difference a group of numbers has from the median. The value is reported as a percentage of the median. In ratio analysis, the coefficient of dispersion is reported as an average percentage difference from the median ratio.

“You are receiving this notice because it has been determined by our office that Sampson County has fallen outside of the acceptable range of the standards,” the NCDOR’s Local Government Division stated in the May 2022 missive to the county. “The 2022 NCDOR ratio study has determined a trimmed COD of 22.58 and a median sales ratio of 82.25%.

In December, the county sent out a Request for Proposal (RFP) soliciting sealed bids for 2024-2025 revaluation. The RFP was sent out to 16 North Carolina Department of Revenue registered firms and posted widely. At the bid opening on Jan. 23, 2023, a total of four bids was received.

The lowest responsive bid that can complete the reappraisal quickest was submitted by Pearson’s Appraisal Service, county officials said. Pearson’s has conducted previous revaluations for the county.

Of those four bids, there was one — Pearson’s Appraisal Service — that provided a proposal for 2024 desk top review and two (Pearson’s Appraisal Service and Tyler Technologies) providing 2025 field review proposals as requested in the RFP. Alternate proposals were submitted by three, two proposals for 2025 desk top reviews, two for 2026 walk around reviews and two list and measure reviews for 2026.

Pearson’s Appraisal was the only proposal received for 2024 desk top review at a rate per parcel of $15.50 for a total, assuming 50,279 parcels of $779,324.50.

Work is expected to begin next month.

