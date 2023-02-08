Tancraitor honored for 75 years of religious service

The guest of honor herself, Sister Maxine Tancraitor, wore this smile throughout the entire event honoring her 75 years of religious service.

CLINTON — Immaculate Conception Church held a special gathering Saturday to honor one of their own, Sister Maxine Tancraitor, for her many years of religious service.

Tancraitor was surrounded by loving members of her church who filled their Center to capacity, each there to bare witness to the momentous occasion. Even Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama from the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh and Father Al Riquelme of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton Grove came to celebrate the moment with her.

Tancraitor has been a Religious Sister for 75 years and 22 of those years have been served in Clinton.

This celebration even brought in mayor of Clinton Lew Starling who spoke on Tancraitor.

“You know 75 years is a big thing but you look about 22,” he said, drawing laughter from the room. “What in Clinton is over 75 years, very few things. The Lundy’s Packing Company, our biggest employer is not 75 years it wasn’t built until 1950. The hospital here, is not yet 75 years old. She’s even been in service a little bit longer than Piggly Wiggly, they were in 1964.”

“I just want to say how much I love her, how much the city loves her, this county as well,” he added. “What a special angel she is.”

Mayor Starling continued speaking reading from a declaration he brought to present to Tancraitor which marked the day of this celebration, Saturday, Feb. 4, as “Sister Maxine Day”.

“Today, I read to you on Sister Maxine Day, whereas family and friends were gathered together at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on 104 E John St, Clinton on this day Saturday, Feb. 4, to celebrate a true woman of God,” he said. “Sister Maxine is an outstanding citizen of Clinton and Sampson County and enter into her religious life in St. Joseph Parish, Braddock, PA. We give honor this day for the friendship and divine leadership you have demonstrated within your congregation, the city and surrounding areas. It is with pleasure and pause to give honor and appreciation to you for your 75 years of service and commitment to God and to me. Were forth today I Lew Starling name Feb. 4th Sister Maxine Day.”

The guest of honor spoke herself afterwards, her words filled with nothing but love and gratitude to all those who have supported her all these years.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “You don’t know what this means me as a person who loves you dearly, and I have been honored to be in here for those 20 years, which seems like two years.”

“I also want to thank Father Joseph (Dionne) and your order for letting us come here to be with you and love you as you have been with us, it’s so kind,” she continued. “We’ve never had a day of disappointment from you, I really mean that, not one day. You’ve been here for us for every occasion and I feel very, very old today I really do.”

“I also want to thank the bishop to, I am honored to have him here with us and I know it’s a great opportunity for you to shake his hand,” she added. “He’s the most kindest person in the world so don’t be afraid to take a picture with him.”

“He’s very good looking isn’t he and I didn’t even have anything to drink yet,” she said, the room bursting into laughter. “Thanks again all of you. I really mean it from the bottom of my heart.”

