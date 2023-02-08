CLINTON — A public computer lab will open next week in northern Sampson County, courtesy of a federal grant received by Star Communications

In the spring of 2021, Star Communications was awarded a $2.3 million dollar USDA Community Connect Grant to assist with the deployment of fiber and broadband in the northern portion of their service territory in Sampson County. A portion of the grant funding was utilized to construct a Community Center where residents can access the Internet free of charge for up to two years.

The community center will open Feb. 13, 2023, and is located at 1500 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn.

Star’s Community Connect Lab will consist of two computers and two printers, Internet access, as well as a public Wi-Fi access point to serve the parking lot for the convenience of visitors. Residents will be able to utilize the lab from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. The lab will be closed each Friday for maintenance.

Star officials thanked Sampson County Schools for their partnership in establishing the Community Connect Lab to serve the public.

“We are happy to afford rural Sampson County the same amenities of our urban counterparts with this partnership granted by USDA,” commented Star CEO Donna Bullard. “This center allows one of the three pillars for digital, equity and inclusion. Without a device or means to utilize the service provided, Internet access is pointless,.”