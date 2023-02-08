FAYETTEVILLE — Betty Jean Bland, 81, of Fayetteville, NC passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2023, at home. Betty was born to the late Grover and Vera Culbreth of Autryville.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Rupert Earl Bland; and brothers, James and I.V. Faircloth.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Robert Earl Bland and wife, Debbie of LaGrange, Tempa Naylor and husband, Keith of Clinton and Lisa Puczylowski and husband, Jimmy of Fayetteville; brother, Billy Culbreth of Sunset Beach; eight grandchildren, Blake Naylor (Amber), Steven Naylor (Anna), and Lindsey Naylor, Tiffany Puczylowski, Krista Puczylowski (Alex) and Cason Puczylowski, Wyatt Bland, Mason Bland (Allie); seven great grandchildren, Damien, Lakyn, Chance, Starlyn, Elijah, Aspen, and Whitlyn; and her special niece, Diane Moore.

Betty owned and operated Sandpiper Seafood Restaurants for 40-plus years. She was full of life and loved by all who got the chance to meet her. Anyone who met her could stop and carry on a conversation with her like they had known her forever. Betty was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a caring and selfless person who was devoted to her family, friends, and church. Betty was loved by all who knew her and will be missed enormously by everyone who was fortunate enough to cross her path, but especially her family.

A visitation to celebrate Betty’s life will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Strickland officiating.