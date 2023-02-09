Rentz family opens doors to familiar site

Dan and Ginny Pflaume, friends of the Rentz family, got to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary with style. They were surprised with the honor of cutting the first slice of this spectacular wedding cake present at the event.

Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Stone presented a certificate of membership to Daniel and Denise Rentz at the open house event. Pictured, from left, are Stone, Denise and Daniel Rentz.

The beautiful Rentz family were all smiles as they stood upon the steps of the Historic Herring House, their new home.

It was day of joyous celebration as the Rentz family finally cut the ribbon this past Friday, marking the start of their new journey as owners of the Historic Herring House.

This was the sight outside the Historic Herring House as people waited around anxiously for the open house event to start.

CLINTON — People from throughout the community flocked to The Historic Herring House on Friday to attend the open house and ribbon cutting event with the homes newest owners, the Rentz family.

The event was held so Sampson County could join the Rentz family in celebrating their official grand opening. To commemorate that moment, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce was in attendance. Their presence was needed for the ribbon cutting as that day also marked the Rentz membership of joining with the Chamber.

Daniel and Denise Rentz are the current owners of this historic property and moved to The Herring House in September 2021. They’ve been married for 30 plus years, have six children, two sons-in-law and three grandchildren. Daniel currently has a full-time career in IT while Denise has a background in volunteer organization and event planning.

“We feel so grateful for the people who have taken care of her after all these years,” Denise Rentz said. “I mean, there are hardly any homes like this anymore in such good condition. We’re so grateful to be here and happy she doesn’t have a lot of work to do. We love Clinton will love the people here and we felt welcome from the first day we came.”

“We’re trying to listen to what Clinton is interested in and trying to provide some of that, that they’ve been looking for,” Daniel Rentz added.”

As for what made the Rentz decide to make The Historic Herring House their home, Denise said it was the good lord that guided them there.

“Well, I have a history of doing events, volunteer wise, and I’ve done a lot of volunteer work during events and I love it,” she said. “As we’re getting older, and our kids are getting older, we decided we needed to do something, I needed to do something. Since I’ve been able to stay home with them almost all the time.”

“So we looked around and we thought maybe we’d start a farm or maybe something else but we just really feel like the Lord led us here,” she said. “We looked at a lot of places before we came here and this one, it was hard to get here, but we made it. I feel like it’s all because of him.”

The Historic Herring House is a 1916 Classic Revival Home featuring leaded glass windows, grand Corinthian columns, original slate roof, and wrap around porch with a classic Southern Haint Blue painted ceiling. The home was built by Robert C Herring, a lumber man, for his wife Rowena and daughter Marianna. They say Robert chose every piece of wood in the house.

Formerly known as “The Shield House” and “The Richert Inn,” the home has been used as a B&B, wedding venue, and even a beauty salon.

“We’ve both been active volunteers for church, school, and rec soccer over the years,” the Rentz bio said on their website. “We’re excited to be in Clinton at The Herring House, offering a venue for couples, families and the community to make lasting memories.”

To find out more about the Rentz family, The Herring House or event inquires call Denise at 910-759-3033 or visit www.TheHistoricHerringHouse.com

