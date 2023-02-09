The 2022 Firefighter of the Year Award was bestowed to Claude “Al” Buchanan, who received the distinction by a vote from his peers. Clinton Fire Chief Jordan Hill credited Buchanan with work crucial to the department’s success, including being able to lower its ISO rating, which in turn benefits local homeowners with reduced insurance premiums. Hill lauded Buchanan’s mentorship and guidance, which he said has benefitted the department for many years. After receiving the award, Buchanan, third from left, posed with, from left, Hill, Mayor Lew Starling and Councilman Marcus Becton.