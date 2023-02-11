After Jesus Christ rose from the dead, he was seen by His disciples three times. One of those sightings is recorded in John Chapter 21. During this visit with His disciples, Jesus Christ gave us a very important truth.

In a conversation with Peter, Jesus asked Peter, do you love me? The question was asked three times and with each question, Peter replied , “yes Lord.” The questions were asked in front of the disciples. They knew Peter had denied Jesus three times. Jesus Christ was using the three questions to restore Peter with the other disciples. Before this incident, Jesus and Peter had met privately before this encounter, as noted in Luke 24:34, to deal with Peter’ sin of denial. But we must remember, Peter denied Jesus publicly, so it was necessary to restore Peter publicly. Jesus also gave Peter a three-fold commission restoring Peter to the ministry. The commission was to “feed my sheep” and “follow me.”

The Bible tells us in John 21, Peter turned around and looked at John and asked Jesus, “what shall this man do.” Jesus responded by saying, “what is that to you, follow me.” The message here is clear. We should not be concerned about what other Believers are doing for Christ. We should only be concerned about serving Christ to the best of our ability. We follow Christ and Christ only.

The church is full of believers who are comparing themselves to other believers. This leads to envy and jealousy. It can also lead one to depression. It is so easy to get down on ourselves when we compare ourselves to others. If we are content in knowing we are doing what Christ wants us to do, that alone will give us peace and a sense of well doing. We all have been given different ways to follow Christ. We are to follow Christ directions to us without any concern of how we look before others, being recognized or being treated equally . What God has for you is for you. That includes what He wants us to do. And by no means are we to compare our blessing from God with the blessings of others. Only God knows what is best for you and what is best for others.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.