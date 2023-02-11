Though the Covid-19 virus has not been entirely eliminated, we have to admit that the frequency and the degree of sickness associated with it has diminished greatly. Most medical facilities still require the wearing of a mask. Many people, especially those with other health issues that make the disease worse for them, still wear mask when they go out in public. In just about every store you enter, you will see the markers on the floor, usually six feet apart, indicating where each was to stand in line so as to be the proper distance from the one in front and the one behind. Most of these markers are just ignored now. One can certainly argue that much was done and mandated that was not helpful and in some cases might have made the virus spread more, but the practice of distancing oneself from sickness or disease has a Biblical precedent. Concerning leprosy, Moses wrote, “And the priest shall look on the plague in the skin of the flesh: and when the hair in the plague is turned white, and the plague in sight be deeper than the skin of his flesh, it is a plague of leprosy: and the priest shall look on him, and pronounce him unclean. If the bright spot be white in the skin of his flesh, and in sight be not deeper than the skin, and the hair thereof be not turned white; then the priest shall shut up him that hath the plague seven days” (Lev. 13:3-4). Though it was the one who had the disease that was separated from the masses, all others were instructed to refrain from coming in contact with such an unclean person (Lev. 5:2-3).

With Covid-19 distancing, there were two realms of distancing that was urged, physical distancing and social distancing. Physical distancing was the literal distance between people, such as the six feet already mentioned. Social distancing described the practice of remaining at home, not going to places where there were a lot of people. Some of this was mandated and resulted in workers not being allowed to work which resulted in financial problems and even the demise of many small businesses. Churches suffered greatly as well, with many who stayed home rather than risk coming in contact with someone who had the virus, still staying home, not that they are worried about the virus, but that after staying at home instead of going to worship God for a while, they became comfortable with absenting themselves from the worship services.

There is however, another realm of distancing within those that would be God’s children, that has not only been practiced, but is commanded of God. This realm we can call “spiritual distancing”. Isaiah counseled Israel to, “Depart ye, go ye out from thence, touch no unclean thing; go ye out of the midst of her; be ye clean, that bear the vessels of the Lord” (Isa. 52:11). We need to avoid the path of the wicked. Solomon said, “Enter not into the path of the wicked, and go not in the way of evil men. Avoid it, pass not by it, turn from it, and pass away” (Proverbs 4:14-15). In addition, we are to distance ourselves from the lust of the flesh. Note some words of Paul on this issue. “Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body” (I Cor. 6:18). Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart” (II Tim. 2:22). We are to come out from among those that do contrary to the way of the Lord. Paul told the Corinthians, “Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? And what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? Or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? For ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you” (II Cor. 6:14-17). We are to avoid those that cause division with their false doctrines (Rom. 16:17) and withdraw ourselves from brethren which fail to walk in harmony with the gospel (II Thess. 3:6, 14). There are a few others that we are instructed to distance ourselves from, but this should suffice to point us in the right direction.

It might be wise here to close with a bit of warning about what happens when one fails to distance themselves from that which is deadly. In the case of Covid-19, many died who were exposed to it and many more were quite sick. In this spiritual realm, Paul wrote, “A little leaven leaveneth the whole lump” (Gal. 5:9). And to the Corinthians who had failed to separate themselves from a fornicator, he said, “Purge out therefore the old leaven…” (I Cor. 5:7).

