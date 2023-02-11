Looking for a tasty, crowd-pleasing meal? With lots of social gatherings, food costs can accumulate quickly. Whether you’re making a meal for the office, a gathering of loved ones, or other social function, we want to help you keep the cost low. Meatballs and Mac & Cheese Cups are simple but sure to please the crowd. Both dishes can be used as an appetizer, entrée, or side dish. Get the most bang for your buck. Adjust the ingredients as needed for your preferred taste and budget.

Baked Meatballs

Ingredients

· 1 pound ground beef, 90% lean (or ground turkey)

· 1 egg

· 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

· 1/2 cup bread crumbs

· 1/2 cup milk, 1% (or non-fat)

· 1/4 teaspoon pepper

· 1 teaspoon onion powder

Directions

1. Mix all ingredients, shape into balls (about 24 meatballs)

2. Arrange on baking sheets that have been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.

3. Bake at 425°F for 12-15 minutes. It is best to use a food safety thermometer to check for doneness (it should read 160°F for ground beef and 165°F for ground turkey).

4. If meatballs are being saved for future use, chill rapidly; package in amounts needed per meal and freeze immediately.

Recipe and Nutrition Facts accessed at: https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/baked-meatballs

Find more recipes at morefood.org.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.