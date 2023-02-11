Ruritans bring back in-person bash

The dance floor was so packed you couldn’t even see the opposite side of the Expo Center.

The room stayed rocking and the dance stayed filled throughout the entire dance, which ran for two hours.

The Sampson Agri-Expo Center was grooving all morning Thursday as multiple different organizations, churches and volunteers came to support the return of the Valentine’s Day Dance for those with special needs.

Thanks to Piney Grove Ruritan Club and support from the community, those with special needs in Sampson County got to see the return of their annual Valentine’s Day Dance.

The dance, as it was in the past, was held at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center on Thursday. The music was bumping that morning at 10 a.m. and it didn’t stop until the afternoon. The dance floor was never empty as tracks from across the eras in every genre stayed blasting the entire two hours of the dance. After the boogie was done, everyone got to enjoy some good old American classic food with hot dogs, hamburgers and more.

This event might sound familiar to some as it’s the same one that used to be annually run by the Sampson County Civitan Club. As one of its former members and current member of the Piney Grove Ruritan Club, Joseph Oates touched a little on the dance’s background.

“This dance used to be run by the Civitan Club but it got down to eight members, I was in it and we had to disband,” he said. “I was also a member of the Ruritan Club and they decided they needed a project so I said — I know a great one for an adult dance.”

Once they got the ball rolling for the dance and sent out invites the special need community, organizations and volunteer response was rousing.

“So once we started having it and inviting all the different groups we got, I think, up to a 146 to attended here,” he said. “They’re from all over too, Sampson Community College, Mercy Home, Candy Homes and many others, all these different and great special needs places.”

The dance had been on hiatus the past couple years. Now that it’s returned with such success, Oates said members from the Ruritan Club made sure to tell him they plan to keep it coming back.

“We just haven’t been able to have it for the past two years because of COVID so this is the first time that we’re back and they’re really having a good time,” he said. “One thing’s for sure, when we leave, we’ll be booking this again for next year because we always make to do it a year ahead of time.”

“I told them the first time you go do it you’re going to want to do it again,” Oates added. “They were skeptical at first but it only takes about five or six of us to pull this thing off and after today they told me to make sure I reserve it for next year.”

A good sign for the future of the Valentine’s Day Dance as it brings so much joy to those with special needs within the surrounding communities. A feeling that touches Oates heart.

“It just really does warm your heart good seeing and knowing they really have a good time,” he said. “You even get little relationships that form which is sweet since they don’t get to see each other but once a year and I always look forward to seeing them.”

Oates also noted that community involvement and support is welcomed for those interested in helping out. To find out more information contact him at 919-252-5353 or email [email protected]

