Clinton High School Band students participated in the 2023 Southeastern All-District High School Band Clinic. The event was held Jan. 27 and 28, at Corinth Holder High School. Pictured are participants in the High School All District Band, from left, are Dylan Mairena, 2nd chair bassoon (9-10 grade band), Stephen Carter, 3rd chair tuna (9-10 grade band), Bailey Waters, 6th chair french horn (9-10 grade band), Jacey Hilburn, 2nd chair friend horn (9-10 grade band), Hanna Locklear, 2nd chair french horn (11-12 grade band), Jackson Lowe, 8th chair trumpet (11-12 grade band), Ricardo Cruz, 6th chair trombone (11-12 grade band), Brittany Tran, 2nd chair bassoon (11-12 g grade band).

Courtesy Photo