Artists featured for Black History Month

This spectacular artwork was drawn by Cameron Johnson, who’s been drawing since he was 5 years old.

These are four of the six artists participating in this year’s Black History Month art show ‘Sharing Our Gifts’. Pictured, from left, are Cameron Johnson, the Rev. Bobby L Simmons, Sr, Adriania Wells and Larry Boone. Not pictured are Tim Ellis and Makell Wright.

These pieces were crafted by the youngest member of the show, Makell Wright, who’s still in high school.

Pictured, left, are Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, with show artist Adriania Wells and Cameron Johnson prepping for the show.

One of Larry Boone’s beautiful pieces of buildings that represent the Sampson County community. This one was of the courthouse in Downtown Clinton.

During Black History Month, the many lives of African American pioneers, both past and present, have been honored. That fact is no different in Sampson County, as the month is being represented through art.

In recognition of Black History Month, the Sampson County Arts Council partnered with Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Omega Omega Chapter to host the Arts Council newest art show “Sharing Our Gifts”.

The show features six talented African American artists from Sampson County who’s artwork cover many different genres of art. Their work includes beautiful paintings, prints, photographs and drawings.

The artists attributed with those works are Adriania Wells, Makell Wright, Tim Ellis, Larry Boone, Cameron Johnson and Rev. Bobby L Simmons, Sr.

The chance to glimpse they’ve art is already underway as the event began on Feb. 9th following the artist reception hosted that day. From then until March 16, their work will be displayed inside the Victory Small House located on 709 College St. in Clinton.

As the African American artist chosen to represent Black History Month in “Sharing Our Gifts” a few of them shared what it meant to them to be apart the art show.

“It feels great, the idea of being an artist and getting a chance to show their work, and if someone wants to buy it they can,” Simmons said. “More important though is to express the idea that we have the talent and we try to find that spot that nobody else can. This is what we show, it’s not the only thing but it’s a start.”

Simmons graduated from East Carolina with a major in Fine Arts and certification in Art Education, K-12 in 1978. Since then he has taught art at various grade levels in several NC school districts including Clinton City Schools, Pitt County, Edgecombe and Craven County School Systems, he retired in 2014 are 30 years of teaching.

He has participated in a variety of art shows over the years, however his primary focus was on guiding and nurturing the skills and work of his students.

Simmons has developed a style similar to that of collagist Romare Bearden and Pablo Picasso. Although he doesn’t limit himself to a particular style of art, he typically incorporates collage and painting. His goal is to produce works that bring joy and intrigue to others.

While Simmions is retired Johnson’s in college and currently in the midst of pursuing his artist dreams. His love for art starting with drawing at five-years old, a passion he’s held all his life, though these days it’s second to writing and film. Johnson viewed being apart of “Sharing Our Gifts” as a great opportunity to help reach his goals.

“I more so look at this as being able to have the opportunity to put my art out there,” he said. “This is my first time doing something like this but I’ll be honest though I completely forgot that it was Black History Month.”

“I try not to let that steer what I do because I like to just go with flow with my art but I do appreciate the opportunity to do this because I know how important it is,” Johnson said.

Wells has been exploring her creative side since she retired from teaching at Sampson Community College in 2010. Using oils and acrylics, she reimagines sculptures she discovers thrifting as two-dimensional works coming to life with color and movement. She’s broadened her subject matter to landscapes, portraiture and still life. No matter the type of subject, her choices reveal the values that are most important in her life; her faith, her sense of duty to her country and community and her desire to share joy and beauty with the world.

“Oh my goodness, it is very exciting to be apart of this show because I am a dreamer,” Wells said. “I am a part time instructor at Sampson Community College and I always ask my students, where do you see yourself in five years?”

“I said that to say this, when I was teaching part time, I asked my students that question because I ask myself the same thing,” she said. “I saw myself drawing and I knew I wanted to see my pieces on a shelf, that was my dream. See you have to dream so that’s what I did, I dreamed, believed and achieved now here I am, apart of this show.”

Boone was born and raised in Clinton where his artistic talent became visible by the age of six. Since then, at 60, he’s grown into a renowned and distinguished artist. He continues to reside in his hometown where his art inspires, and excites art lovers and collectors from all over the country. He specializes in paintings and sketches of historical structures, portraits and landscapes. His work is often requested to be put on display and spotlighted for others, locally.

They are works that have garnered him an art certificate in 1967 for the Hook Worm contest for Sampson County, along with one at Art Academy in Manhattan, N.Y., from the Art Instruction School where he was once accepted.

As for how he felt about being apart of the art show, for him, it’s been a long time coming.

“It is something I have always been waiting for, to be able to share what God has given me to others,” he said. “I want to share with those that see my art something that represents all people, not just to one race of people, but to the world.”

“That’s why I drew pieces of the city for the show, like the courthouse, I just really wanted to do something in the community that affects everybody,” Boone said. I also chose to do all of these drawings of things around the city because I want to preserve our history.”

“We are losing a lot of our old building because of deterioration, and whatnot, so I wanted to show people the forerunners that paved the way, such as the old Sampson High School,” he added. “We need to have something for the younger generation to look at because a lot of great people came out of these schools and other buildings. That’s why I wanted to do this and I’m thankful that I was one that had been chosen to participate.”

Ellis expertise in art is photography. A husband, father, lover of nature, fashion and the arts his interest in photography sparked eight years ago from his experiences capturing images of my wife Lanatria Ellis. She being a fashion influencer and boutique owner of Shop Caribbean Cowgirl.

“I’ve seen and experience how the world received us through the power of imagery,” Ellis said. “This inspired me to advance in my craft. I’ve continued my independent studies which led to major publications in, xoNecole, Lee Jeans, Courvoisier and Reeds Jewelers.”

He was a full time delivery truck driver plus photographer for 15 years which trained his eyes to see the beauty in small cities and back county roads. Born and raised in Sampson County, his goal is to inspire and help others see the beauty in their surroundings which he brought to “Sharing Our Gifts”.

It was an endeavor that made him super excited as he got to showcase it in his home county during Black History Month.

“I’m super excited to be sharing my art especially during black history because I pride myself in capturing black excellence,” he said. “I strive to highlight us in a good light and to show a different perspectives about Black Culture.”

“For this particularly show I’ll be sharing the fashion side and how fashionable we are specially in Sampson County with the Black Culture of the black cowboys,” he said. “Coming up, before it became a trend, that was normal for me growing up in Sampson County. So I’m just glad that I get to show people us in that good light.”

All of these artist gorgeous work can be viewed anytime during gallery hours, Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Sampson Arts Council or by appointment by calling 910-596-2533.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.