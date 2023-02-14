AUTRYVILLE — A Roseboro teenager was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision on Minnie Hall Road. Two others were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The collision happened at 8:28 a.m. on Minnie Hall Road, between Corinth Church Road and Herbie Road., about 2.4 miles northwest of Salemburg. The wreck claimed the life of Benjamin Jack Tanner, 16, of Lowery Lane, Roseboro, who was airlifted by UNC Air Care and subsequently pronounced dead at the Cape Fear Valley Hospital shortly after 10 a.m.

According to reports from Trooper M.E. Millen, a 2013 Ford pickup being driven by Marc Phillip Preston Pariseau of Lowery Lane, Roseboro — with Tanner as a front seat passenger — was traveling east on Minnie Hall Road, when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Chevy Tahoe being driven the opposite direction by James Dylan House of Bonnettsville Road, Salemburg.

The vehicles collided head-on, with the pickup coming to rest in the roadway, facing south, blocking both lanes. The Tahoe came to rest in the ditch, also facing south, reports state.

The drivers of both vehicles, Pariseau and House, were transported to Cape Fear Valley, where they were being treated for their injuries, according to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County.