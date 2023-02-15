(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 7 — John Lynwood White, 36, of 42 Sir Clinton Apartments, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 20.

• Feb. 7 — Cleo Harlard Graham, 34, of 443 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 8.

• Feb. 8 — Uziel Arechiga, 30, of 154 Seth Lane, Dunn, was charged with assault inflicting physical injury on detention employee. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 17.

• Feb. 8 — Jamie Jo Quick, 24, of 156 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with 156 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is March 8.

• Feb. 8 — Jeremy Scott Cowley, 36, of 20 Faison Road, Turkey, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 9.

• Feb. 8 — Evelyn Jean Brook Shields-Cowley, 34, of 20 Faison Road, Turkey, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 9.

• Feb. 8 — Darwin Antonio Martinez, 37, of 42 Country Ridge Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 14.

• Feb. 8 — Nancy Rosales, 39, of 6811 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 8.

• Feb. 8 — Randall Dean Hamby, 42, of 325 Grady Tew Lane, Clinton, was charged with trespass. No bond set; court date is March 7.

• Feb. 9 — William Richard Johnson, 47, of 170 Michael Lucas Lane, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 22.

• Feb. 11 — Brian Heath Wright, 53, of 4725 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. No bond set; court date is March 9.

• Feb. 11 — Jamie Kajuan Mcdougal, 39, of 144 Arthur Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is March 13.

• Feb. 11 — Antonia Janeth Cruz, 46, of 1701 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is March 28.

• Feb. 11 — Joshua David Carter, 40, of 604 Boren Brick Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 20.

• Feb. 11 — Robin Pearsall Sasser, 50, of 10864 Dunn Road, Salemburg, was charged with embezzlement. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Feb. 17.

• Feb. 11 — Francis Anthony Lilley, 62, of 1701 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with stalking and harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is March 28.

• Feb. 11 — Lisa Nicole Howard, 50, of 102 Oakmont Drive, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is March 30.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.