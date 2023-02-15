The Clinton Garden Club met recently with Paula Hartman as the guest speaker. Hartman is a member of the Trent Woods Garden Club, and is sincerely dedicated to the National Garden Club Blue Star Memorial Marker program, which honors our nation’s Armed Forces. She provided members with up to date information about the Blue Star Memorial Program and how she continues to help clubs establish markers all around state. The Clinton Garden Club once again thanked Hartman for all her help when they were able to erect two markers in this city almost four years ago. The first one is a Blue Star Memorial Highway marker which is located on Highway 24 just after Clinton Community Church. The second one is a Blue Star Memorial by-way marker which is located at the Sampson County History Museum on Lisbon St. These markers honor military personnel who have served, are serving, and will serve to defend the United States of America.

In November 2019, a Blue Star Memorial Marker paying ‘tribute to the Armed Forces who have defended the United States of America’ was officially unveiled. A joint project of the Clinton Garden Club and N.C. Department of Transportation, it is located along Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) in Clinton, in front of Clinton Community Church. Another smaller marker was placed at the Sampson County History Museum.