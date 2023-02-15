Newton Grove residents will see bigger bills immediately

NEWTON GROVE — The proposed water rate hike for the town discussed at the town board’s meeting last month was made official on Monday night, following a bevy of concerns raised by residents. The fee hike of 43%, expected to be close to $8 more on the base rate, will take affect immediately and will show up on Newton Grove residents’ next bill.

The board met with members from the North Carolina Rural Water Association (NCRWA) in January to review the results of a three-year rate study. In that presentation it was revealed by NCRWA’s Bobby Cavenaugh that a drastic water rate increase was an absolute necessity if the town every hoped to recover depreciation on it’s aging system.

That being the case, Cavenaugh proposed that the board increase the current water rate by 43% to get them out of the red and back to breaking even on the water system.

“What this basically means is, right now you’re at $18, base rate, it will go to $25.74 and that will get you in the black and keep you in the black,” Cavenaugh said in the previous meeting. “Moving forward, next year it’s only going to be 5% because it won’t be as drastic as it is at this point.”

“The reason it is as drastic at this point is simply because, as one of you commissioners put it, it’s catch-up time and it’s not Heinz ketchup,” he added then. “It’s time to get back up to where you’re breaking even and after July 1 of next fiscal year, you will definitely be increasing all your depreciation on the system and replacing that.”

The board unanimously voted to accept that proposal on Monday night.

Residents voice concern

Prior to making that vote, however, the board had been actively spreading the information and raising awareness to citizens on this inevitability. To give them a chance to voice concern before the vote was made official a public hearing was held to answer any lingering questions.

First of the many, many questions asked involved a better understanding of how the increase worked at what it meant for a residents bill.

“So the rate increase, just explain it a little bit more,” a resident said. “I know the letter was sent out but this 40 % increase does it affect anything else besides my water.”

Town Clerk Amanda Bradshaw replied, “It’s a 43% increase on each line,” she said. “So for instance, your residential user fee, your current fee is $18, the proposed rate would be $25.74. So it’s not a 43% increase on your entire bill, it’s not an increase on your trash. It’s just a 43% increase on each water line.”

Naturally follow up questions were asked and one that was broached multiple times was on rather or not such a huge increase needed.

Some of them were on rather a small gradual increase starting years ago until to now would’ve eased this issue. Requests to reconsider the 43% for a less drastic increase of 15 or 20% were raised. Also concerns on how such a huge increase could affect the potential growth of the town.

“I just think it’s a big jump for us right now,” another concerned citizen said. “I really think it should be reconsidered for not such a big increase at one time. “When we think about the people and your town here we’re always wanting our town to grow, which is happening slowly now, this (will) hit these folks worse. Can we sort of maybe level it out to where everybody won’t get hit with such a big increase? I think, if we could, we should reconsider it in some way.”

“Basically the inflation was greater than what we were trying to compensate for our cost,” Commissioner Cody Smith answered. “It’s turned around to the point were when we’re trying to keep it to where everybody would be as comfortable with it as possible … it’s now come up that instead of being solid, we started regressing and going into the red.”

“Because of that, we got ourselves flagged,” he continued. “So before something drastic would happen and we potentially lose control of our water and sewer, we asked our colleagues with Rural Water to come and do an assessment so we could find the proper channels and means in which to do this should be.”

“With their recommendation, we’ve done some changes,” he added. “And, these proposed water fees will put us where we need to be so we will not have to do it again as drastically.”

With the 43% increase practically set in stone at that point, concern shifted onto how that number was reached for the increase. The board then asked Cavenaugh, who was attending the meeting, for a response.

“The increase is based on what we calculated to get you the break-even, he said. “Basically, overall, when we took the evidence, the reports and all that, it’s basically $10 a month, across the board, is what the increase is. That will keep you afloat and capture what’s called depreciation, which is required by law that the town has to do.”

“The depreciation itself is what the system devalues itself, and what it’s going to cost to replace it,” Cavenaugh continued. “Currently, Amanda can address what you have in your assets now set aside for your depreciation, but I think it’s minimal or close to zero. So this rate increase that we did for the town is just basically to keep you afloat and keep you moving forward from here on out for the next five years.”

In response to Cavenaugh, this question was asked: “So you’re saying that this is only to put us back in black, we’re not gonna see any benefits to our system by these rate increases?”

Bradshaw replied, “No, this is just to make repairs we need at the moment.”

“How does our proposed rate compared to other rural municipalities across the state?” another Newton Grove resident asked.

“It’s going to put you probably in the medium range from what others are,” he said. “There are other systems that are a similar size that are higher. But here, you’re gonna be in the lower to the medium part of that range. You’re not as expensive as some.”

“Is that just for eastern North Carolina or is that the whole state?” the resident followed up.

“We compared it for eastern North Carolina and you can do that yourself through the UNC-Chapel Hill dashboard and compare other systems. But, yes, this was based off towns with similar income and territorial size.”

In other related business, the town also followed up on a suggestion from NCRWA that they try to find a way to replace the monthly fee of $3,700 that they are contracted to pay for county water. That fee adds up to $45,000 a year, whether the town uses the water or not. Any savings could allow the town to cover future costs, they were told.

Bradshaw drafted an official letter to send to the Sampson County Public Works asking for a contract change to a bulk rate for what they use, opposed to the $3,700 monthly. The board unanimously voted to accept the proposed letter, and now they wait for response.

