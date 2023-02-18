Any who have spent much time studying the Bible know the story of Abraham offering his Son Isaac as a burnt offering to God. The account of this event is found in the twenty-second chapter of the book of Genesis. The short version is that God told Abraham, “Take now thy son, thine only son Isaac, whom thou lovest, and get thee into the land of Moriah; and offer him there for a burnt offering upon one of the mountains which I will tell thee of” (Gen. 22:2). And Abraham rose up early in the morning, and saddled his ass, and took two of his young men with him, and Isaac his son, and clave the wood for the burnt offering, and rose up, and went unto the place of which God had told him” (Gen. 22:3). But, when Abraham stretched forth his hand, and took the knife to slay his son, the angel of the Lord called to him and stopped him from killing his son. He then provided a ram caught in a thicket by his horns and Abraham was able to offer the ram instead of his son (Gen. 22:10-13). The command to offer Isaac as a burnt offering was about as difficult a task as anyone could possibly be commanded to do. Though he had a son by his wife’s handmaid, Isaac was his only son by his wife, born when they were both old. In addition to that, the covenant that God had made with Abraham was dependent upon Isaac being alive. God had told him, “Sarah thy wife shall bear thee a son indeed; and thou shalt call his name Isaac: and I will establish my covenant with him for an everlasting covenant, and with his seed after him” (Gen. 17:19). The Hebrew writer spoke of this when he said that Abraham, “…offered up Isaac: and he that had received the promises offered up his only begotten son, Of whom it was said, That in Isaac shall thy seed be called” (Heb. 11:17-18). For us, the cost of the sacrifice of Isaac can be seen to have been the jeopardizing of our own hopes of eternal life, for Paul wrote, “Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ” (Gal. 3:16).

It is understandable that the command was difficult, for the command was a test of the faith of Abraham. Moses recorded, “And it came to pass after these things that God did tempt Abraham, and said unto him, Abraham: and he said, Behold, here I am” (Gen. 22:1). This is followed by that command to sacrifice Isaac. Notice the word “tempt”, which means to try or test. In Hebrews 11:17, the word “tried” is used for this offering. God never intended for Abraham to kill his son, but God provided a test that took true faith in Him to obey. After staying the knife wielding hand of Abraham, God said, “Lay not thine hand upon the lad, neither do thou any thing unto him: for now I know that thou fearest God, seeing thou hast not withheld thy son, thine only son from me” (Gen. 22:12). James provides the understanding of how true faith in God will require obedience to the commands of God, no matter how difficult they might be to do or to understand. Three times in one chapter James tells us that faith without works is dead (James 2:17, 20, 26). As an example of that truth, James uses Abraham offering his son Isaac. He writes, Was not Abraham our father justified by works, when he had offered Isaac his son upon the altar? Seest thou how faith wrought with his works, and by works was faith made perfect? And the scripture was fulfilled which saith, Abraham believed God, and it was imputed unto him for righteousness: and he was called the Friend of God. Ye see then how that by works a man is justified, and not by faith only” (James 2:21-24). There is not doubt whatsoever that it took great faith to pick up that knife and draw back to take the life of your son. But, Abraham had that kind of faith. In faith’s hall of fame, his faith is revealed in this way; “By faith Abraham, when he was tried, offered up Isaac: and he that had received the promises offered up his only begotten son, Of whom it was said, That in Isaac shall thy seed be called: Accounting that God was able to raise him up, even from the dead; from whence also he received him in a figure” (Heb. 11:17-19). It was at this time that God said, “…now I know that thou fearest God, seeing thou hast not withheld thy son, thine only son from me” (Gen. 22:12).

Abraham passed his test. God tested him with a command that it took great faith to obey, but obey he did. The question for each of us is, “have we passed our test?” All of God’s commands to us can be seen as test. If we have enough faith in God, we will do whatever He commands, even if we do not fully understand the why. A certain forbidden fruit was Adam and Eve’s test and they failed. Freedom of choice gave both Adam and Abraham the choice to obey God or not obey Him.

