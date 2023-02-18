There will be a day when people will challenge your truth. Others will attempt to portray the truth as a lie. It is never a smart idea to turn your lights down for anyone. The lights of others won’t glow brighter if yours are dimmed. Regardless of how much you try to reduce yourself to gain their love or acceptance, a broken person will never see your light. The brokenness of their minds has prevented them from comprehending reality clearly. Doubts and anxiety about doing or being successful are caused by your success(es). As a mirror for them, you remind them of their fears so that even the smallest step towards their goals can be taken. Sadly, by doing this they are blocked from receiving blessings because of their fears, doubts, and jealousy. Consequently, they display narcissistic behavior.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them,” said Maya Angelou. You may not be able to control the actions of others, but you can control your own reactions. When the truth hurts, doing what is right does not always feel right. You can love them even when you are far away. The only thing you can do is love them until they can start accepting themselves. Some people just exist from moment to moment. opting not to really live in the moment. We are two months into the new year, and already we have experienced or are experiencing some challenging experiences.

Choose joy when it feels like hell has erupted all around us — because it is a choice. Salvation for others can come through your life. The way you handle your tests, the way you walk with God — no one can do it like you. There is no one like you. Many people try to imitate you, only to discover that it is impossible. It just cannot be done. You see, your assignment’s master writer has scripted you for a purpose. You might feel scared, unsure of yourself, and question-filled. It is alright. We can handle those issues. The consequence of ignoring God’s call is what we should fear the most. Moreover, it is on the battleground that you were honed for your special assignment. Tested and tried to emerge dignified. Remain persistent. You have made such progress. You have put up with a lot. Your blessings are now more within reach than they were yesterday. God is getting ready to make you laugh.