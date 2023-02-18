This Sunday, Feb. 19, First Baptist Church, 900 College St., will celebrate their 155th church anniversary, at the 11 Morning Service. The church has been an icon for the Black community in Clinton and Sampson County for more than 150 years. Through the years, First Baptist has been fortunate to have had stalwart leadership. They pray that they’ll continue the ardent Christian task of helping bring the Kingdom of God on earth. Rev. Dr. Dorrance Kennedy, associate professor of Social Work, Fayetteville State University, will be the guest speaker. The church extends invitations to all to come worship with them.