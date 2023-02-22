The Kiwanis Club’s 65th Annual Pancake and Sausage Feast is set for this Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at Clinton High School. It will extend from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday and 6:30 to 9 a.m. on Saturday. The pancake and sausage plates will be available for eat-in, take-out and drive-thru. Tickets are $6. The feast has been popular for years and this year is expected to be no different, as Clinton Kiwanis Club President Daniel Ruggles and others prepare for Friday night’s kick0ff. Pictured: Last year, Kiwanis members stay busy, with a swarm of folks working hard getting pancakes ready. From left, are: Mac McPhail, Delton Glover, Stuart Blount, Lawton Eure and Mark Pearson.