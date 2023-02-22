(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 7 — Junior Francis Montlouis, 35, of 123 Slocomb St., Mount Olive, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, carrying concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $30,000; court date was Feb. 17.

• Feb. 8 — Tamus Emanuell McNeil, 25, of 806-A Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with damage to property. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 8 — Efran Medina Jr., 37, of 219 Russell St., Clinton, was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals. No bond listed; court date is March 7.

• Feb. 8 — Miguel Orona, 28, of 755 Mathis Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 3.

• Feb. 8 — Yasmine Kykeisha Hayes, 27, of 101 Dixie Circle, Clinton, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, driving while license revoked, failure to surrender title/tag, window tint violation, seat belt violation by driver and license plate/frame violation. Bond set at $500; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 10 — Matthew Lorell Joyner, 19, of 111 Harper St., Clinton, was charged with gun on educational property. No bond set; court date is April 13.

• Feb. 10 — Todd Shauntel Parker, 34, of 112 Eastover Ave., Clinton, was charged with burglary, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and expired registration card/tag. No bond set; court date is March 16.

• Feb. 10 — Mario Alexi Garcia Meraz, 33, of 91 Boykin Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of cocaine, carrying concealed gun, no operator’s license, fictitious information to officer, failure to dim headlights, driving while license revoked, possession of fictitious driver’s license and reckless driving to endanger. Bond set at $18,500; court date is March 3.

• Feb. 11 — Adam Louis Quinn, 33, of 206 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with reckless driving to endanger and speeding. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 24.

• Feb. 12 — Robert Munoz, 60, of 3962 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is April 17.

• Feb. 13 — Shane Alan Johnson, 36, of 971 Lot 4, T Bar, Benson, was charged on out-of-county warrant with obtaining property by false pretense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Feb. 16.

• Feb. 14 — Angela Sue Peterson, 42, of 701 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with two counts of larceny and two counts of possession of stolen goods. No bond listed; court date is June 9.

• Feb. 14 — Desmond Jarquaz Jones, 24, of 1062 McKoy Loop Road, Ivanhoe, was charged with carrying concealed weapon, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, window tint violation, unsafe tires and improper muffler. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 3.

• Feb. 14 — Rakeim Rydius Melvin, 27, of 221 E. Morisey Blvd., Apt. E, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 2.

• Feb. 14 — Kendal Electia Washington, 29, of 221 E. Morisey Blvd., Apt. E, was charged with second degree trespass. Written promise; court date is March 2.

• Feb. 15 — James Daniel Debois, 41, of Clinton, was charged with larceny/removal/destruction/deactivation of electronic device, larceny, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card, no liability insurance, allowing to drive motor vehicle with no registration and out-of-county warrant with possession of firearm by felon and burning building. Bond set at $130,000; court date was Feb. 17.

• Feb. 15 — Michelle Andrea Rivera, 46, of Clinton, was charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance, larceny/removal/destruction/deactivation of electronic device, driving while license revoked, larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Feb. 17

• Feb. 15 — Dewayne Clayton Chasten, 41, of 148 Veterans Drive, Magnolia, was charged on out-of-county warrants with driving while impaired, open container and civil revocation. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 21.

• Feb. 16 — Kyndell Tylik Smith, 30, of 395 Fort Knox Road, Magnolia, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 3.

• Feb. 16 — Ja’Marya Alexis Holmes, 26, of 431 W. Main St., Apt. 120, Magnolia, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying concealed weapon and charged on out-of-county warrants with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $3,000; court date is March 16.

• Feb. 16 — Christopher Aaron Gilchrist, 31, of 195 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass, larceny and open container of alcohol violation. Written promise; court date is March 16.

• Feb. 17 — James Clifton Rich Jr., 36, of 75 Rich St., Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and left of center. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 17 — Rodrigus Terell Carr, 40, of 291 David Parker Lane, Roseboro, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $16,000; court date is March 3.

• Feb. 17 — Donovan Joseph Peterson, 26, of 55 Clear Run School Road, Harrells, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, speeding, driving while license revoked, hit and run- leaving the scene of property damage and multiple counts of driving while license revoked. Bond set at $17,500; court date is March 21.

• Feb. 18 — Angel Alvarado Valdez, 32, of 64 Dusty Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, open container and no operator’s license. Bond set at $750; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 18 — Melissa Gerald Brewington, 46, of 233 Ranson Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, left of center and felony probation violation. Bond set at $24,500; court date is March 3.

• Feb. 18 — Dennis Howard Carroll Jr., 41, of 200 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 14.

• Feb. 18 — Terance Lawayne Hemingway, 40, of 5451 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, open container after consuming alcohol and rear lamp violation. Bond set at $20,000; court date is March 31.

• Feb. 18 — Kristi Valeen Hemingway, 41, of 5451 Hohbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and aid and abet DWI. Bond set at $2,000; court date is March 31.

• Feb. 18 — Tiara Renette Whitted, 34, of 220 E. Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and order for arrest on a count of failure to comply. Bond set at $4,000; court date is March 31.

• Feb. 19 — Ashley Ann Wright, 36, of 108 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, failure to exhibit driver’s license, driving while license revoked and order for arrest on a count of communicating threats. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 20 — Andrew Wayne Harrell, 34, of 895 Hayne Stretch Road, Autryville, was charged with larceny. Written promise; court date is March 20.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.