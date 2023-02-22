Land transfers

Cromartie, Alma, Cromartie, Jackie Ray to Cromartie, Tomekia

Spell, L. Lutrell, Spell, Miriam W. to JFC Partnership, LLC

Spell, L. Lutrell, Spell, Miriam W. to Spell, L. Lutrell, Spell, Miriam W.

Blackwell, Cheryl, Blackwell, Cindy Ganus, Blackwell, John V. to Johnson, Carl Wayne, Johnson, Joan Marie

Mcdoe, Gracie M. to Blackwell, Terry

Barnum, Casey, Barnum, Erin, Nka, Schuckers, Erin to Geska, Cheryl, Geska, John

Tyler, John Marshall to Tyler, Matthew Lane

Acrewell, Inc., Mgr/Mbr, Brockway Holdings, LLC to Rodriguez, Tynika

Bissette, Edward Douglass, Bissette, Gina D. to Bissette, Edward Douglass

Staton, Dorothy, Staton, Dorothy H. to Cromartie, Diane R., Cromartie, Olin R.

Horner, David Lynn, Horner, Melina Jill Parker to Cruz, Jose Angel Ventura, Ventura Cruz, Jose Angel, Ventura-Cruz, Jose Angel

1053 Properties, LLC, Bowker, Ellery A., Mbr/Mgr to Freedom Constructors, Inc. of Dunn

Wheeler, Marie Royal, Wheeler, Ronald Lee to Wheeler, Marie Royal, Wheeler, Ronald Lee

Smith, Helen, Smith, William V. to Chairez, Amanda Ryan Olguin, Chairez, Francisco Olguin, Olguin, Amanda Ryan Chairez, Olguin, Francisco Chairez

Betancourt, Ismael Paniagua, Lira, Francisco Valle, Paniagua, Ismael Betancourt, Valle, Francisco Lira to Strickland, Jason W.

Irvin, Debra Vivian to Debra Vivian Irvin Trust, Irvin, Debra Vivian, Tr

Ammons, Peggy Buckner, Ammons, Tommy Edward to Ammons, Michael Edward, Ammons, Tommy Edward, Hilburn, Miranda Gail Ammons

Jimenez, Norma A, Jimenez, Norma Alicia to Macias, Pablo Junior

Autry, Megan Elizabeth, Fka, Knowles, Billy Kyle, Knowles, Megan to Areli, Karen Rangel, David, Jose Diaz, Diaz, Jose David, Rangel, Karen Areli

Carroll, Howard David, Carroll, Kevin Jr., Carroll, Kevin R. Jr., King, Shannon Lynn to Jones, Floyd Lee Jr., Jones, Kimberly D.

Bravo, Amado, Bravo, Amado F., Bravo, Sixta to Padila, Lesly Xiomara Zapata, Zapata Padila, Lesly Xiomara, Zapata-Padila, Lesly Xiomara

RCF 2 Acquisition Trust,By AIF, Selene Finance, LP, AIF, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as trustee,By AIF to Bonilla, Alex Antonio Lazo, Cruz, Natalia Crystal de la, de la Cruz, Natalia Crystal, Lazo, Alex Antonio Bonilla

Mclamb, Cynthia C. to Mclamb, Jonathan Russell

Sutton, Angela B., Sutton, Horace Ray Jr. to Fryar, Alston Glenwood Jr.

Royal, Delorus M. to Royal, Delorus M., Royal, William Ivey

Hernandez, Evelyn, Santos, Benjamin Jr. to Santos, Jennyfer I.

Smith, Kenneth Wayne, Smith, Larue to Shipp, Debbie S.

Smith, James Kelly to Neuenschwander, Charlene Kay, Neuenschwander, Dale Anthony

Gray, Gloria Butler to Gray, Emily Gautier, Gray, James Edward

Celesta Mclamb Honeycutt Testamentary Trust, Honeycutt, Celesta Mclamb, Estate, Honeycutt, Chandler, Honeycutt, Chandler B., Honeycutt, Chase, Honeycutt, Chase J., Honeycutt, Jennifer Jackson, Honeycutt, Lyndall C., Honeycutt, Lyndall C., Tr, Honeycutt, Lyndall Clark, Honeycutt, Lyndall Clark,Tr to Warren, Joseph A. Jr., Warren, Linda B.

Mclamb, Michael Lenardo, Mclamb, Whitney A. to Melvin, Felecia Ann

Frizzelle, Mary Evelyn Wise, Frizzelle, Paul Eugene, Honrine, Peggy Jo Wise, Marshburn, Angela Ellen Wise, Marshburn, Larry Albert, Sutton, Melba Ann Wise to Godwin Lake Properties, LLC

Taylor, Marla D., Taylor, Wesley Neil to Nethercutt, Adell, Nethercutt, Phyllis

Spell, James Herbert, Spell, Joy M. to Fisher, Amanda Mcclelland, Fisher, Donald Keith

Martinez, Mario Palma, Martinez, Terry Nicole, Palma, Mario Martinez to Diaz, Francisco Martinez, Martinez, Francisco Diaz, Palma, Victoria Ventura, Ventura, Victoria Palma

Mott, J.W., Mott, Linda E. to Jenkins, Bobbie

Jenkins, Bobbie, by AIF, Jenkins, M. Foy II, AIF to Mott, J.W., Mott, Linda E.

Byrd, Don B., Mbr/Mgr, Golden Leaf, LLC to Randle, Monica L.

Mott, J.W., Mott, Linda E. to Mott, J.W., Mott, Linda E.

Berline, Taurin, Williams, Angelia Michelle to Brown, Laura Belizario

Spell, Cynthia S., Spell, Ollen Wayne to Aguilar, Cirilo Sanchez, Sanchez, Ahira, Sanchez, Cirilo Aguilar, aka, Sanchez, Naara, Xavier, Winston

Giampocaro, Marcus J., Admr, Giampocaro, Marcus J., Norris, Wanda Payne, Estate to Giampocaro, Marshall

Maynor, Alonza, Maynor, Alonzo, aka to Kerr, Shirley

Edwards, Joseph L. Jr. to Kibler, Elizabeth Ann

A&G Residential , LLC to Stanley, Daniel Ray

Wade, Denise, Wade, Frank to Smith, Agnes

Squirrely Oak Properties, LLC, Wilser, Alan L., Mbr/Mgr to Porter, Joshua, Porter, Marian

Matthews, Jason Lamont, Matthews, Lashon Annitonette to Darden, Ronnie Lee

Marriage licenses

Kristi Lynne Lucatorta to Larry Dean Wilson II

Ian Scott Wolfbane Barbour to Serina Lanell Walker

Glendi Damaris Martinez Alvarenga to Jose Edwin Villanueva Corea

Allen Timothy Faircloth to Kassiddy Skyllar Holland

Mario Phillip Highsmith to Raven Alexis Wallace

James Mark Davis to Sherrie Lee Stephens

Jorge Alberto Villalpando Ramos to Maria Azucena Sanchez Villena

Kaytlin Addie Barefoot to Naylor Hughes Strickland

Scotty Dixon to Catina Renee Faison

Betty Ruth Rackley to Maurice Jackson Wiley

Vicente Juarez Velasco to Maria Elena Ramirez Rojas

Micaylah Ann Dow to Christopher David Jackson

Christopher Michael Edwards to Julie Anne Tippett

Sharon Nahon Howard to Agie Rich III

Luis Angel Gonzalez-Martinez to Malian Ivett Gonzalez-Rivera

Trinidad Cornejo Juanchi to Alicia Gutierrez