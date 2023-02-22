Elections board approves move to Expo Center

The Sampson County Board of Elections on Tuesday unanimously approved have a single polling places for seven precincts in Clinton, an effort to cut down on voter confusion as well as reduce the staffing necessary to operate sites. The board informally opened up the floor to questions from the audience before going forward with the move, which will now have to receive the state board’s approval before becoming official.

The board voted that the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center would be the hub for voters from all Clinton precincts to cast their votes. No precincts lines are being changed, board members emphasized. This is simply to have one central site where voters in all of the Clinton precincts can cast their ballots. No other county precincts are impacted. The affected precincts include:

• Clinton Central (Clinton City Hall Auditorium)

• Clinton East (Sampson Agri-Expo Center)

• Clinton Northeast (Sampson County Adult Day Care Center)

• Clinton Southwest (Clinton Fire Station)

• Clinton West (Sampson Community College)

• Kitty Fork (N.C. National Guard Armory)

• Rowan (Rowan Community Building)

The board utilized a public hearing last month as a forum to explain what was actually being proposed to merge — voting sites, not precincts — and ultimately tabled the matter until the board’s meeting on Tuesday so the clarification could be widely communicated, and any further concerns could be heard.

“What we’re talking about doing is taking seven individual voting places and combining them into one voting place at the civic center,” elections board Dwight Williams Jr. reiterated on Tuesday.

No official public comments were made by residents on Tuesday. Elections director Niya Rayner said she did not receive any comments prior to the meeting.

Elections board member Coley Michael Warren made the motion to combine the polling places from the seven to a singular polling place at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center. Williams seconded, and it was unanimous.

Rayner did say that the move would be considered temporary as any appointments or reappointments of election board members locally would require the polling places merge to be voted on again, even if the board was to remain the same.

The Sampson Board of Elections is not be the final determining body on the polling site combination. The local board’s action would be a local recommendation to the N.C. State Board of Elections, which would ensure the measure is in line with state law. Upon official approval, mailers will be sent out to local voters. According to the board, any approval regarding the consolidation would not impact the upcoming municipal election in November 2023, filing for which would take place in July.

Elections officials took similar action during the 2020 election in order to accommodate expected larger crowds for a highly-contested Presidential election while also providing more social distancing amid the COVID pandemic, something that elections board member Dwight Williams Jr. said worked well.

At that time, Williams noted, the old Badcock Furniture building off Southeast Boulevard in Clinton was used as one of five established early voting sites in Sampson County. Williams said he felt that the Expo Center would be just as welcomed by the public.

“We are very well assured that we can use one of the city’s voting places, the civic center, and that it would be available not only for (the entirety of early voting) but also on election day,” Williams stated. “For seven precincts, they would have the exact same voting place for the one-stop voting and also for election day, which should clear up a lot of confusion. The Badcock building just worked so well, it seemed to be the logical conclusion to press toward using the civic center.”

He cited “wonderful parking, lots of access in-site… and ample restroom facilities” as benefits of the Expo Center.

“And if you can put seven voting places into one voting place, we reduce the number of people required to make that function from about 48 down to about 16 or 18 — a considerably lot less folks,” said Williams. “We will have one location; everybody in those seven precincts will come cast their ballots and those voting machines are easily-programmed to keep track of all the necessary information to account for the ballots by precinct. Functionally, it’s no different than it was with the Badcock building two years ago.”

Staffing has definitely been an issue over the last two election cycles, Board chair Sherri White-Williamson noted.

“That is a huge issue for the board — people dropping out at the last minute, dropping out the day of, dropping out two days into the cycle,” said White-Williamson. “It’s been very difficult to keep a good group of folks who are working at these precincts. This action would certainly solve a lot of issues that the board has seen.”

Voters are already in the system based on their address, so poll workers know which ballot they are to receive. Knowing where to cast it should be the least of a voter’s worries, board members said.

Board member Danny Jackson has pointed to the issues election officials have dealt with specifically at the Kitty Fork precinct and how much that voting site has moved around in recent years — from the armory, to a mobile unit, to Star Telephone to Farm Bureau Insurance. “It wasn’t the most ideal,” said Jackson. “This will hopefully alleviate that.”

Williams said elections officials have been assured that the Expo Center, a county-owned building, should be available to serve as a polling site “for the foreseeable future.”

Rayner previously said savings would be realized in reduced staffing — estimated at about $2,000 — as well as the lack of community donation funds the board regularly earmarks to give to benefit sites used for voting. However, Rayner said some of that savings may need to be used to pay poll workers more as they will be handling more volume.

Jackson said the move would also benefit candidates, who often have team members camped out at polling places to solicit votes across Clinton during voting. This will only require campaign members to be at a single place, Jackson noted.

“Each person who lives at these affected precincts, I want to reiterate, will receive a mailing as to the change, prior to the election,” Jackson stressed.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.