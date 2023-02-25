Looking for a tasty recipe for two? Most recipes have serving sizes for eight or more people. In order to save time and money, consider adjusting the recipes for a smaller serving size. Cut the ingredient portion size in half. You’ll end up with a meal large enough for one or two, and maybe even have some leftovers. Check out the recipe below which is portioned perfectly for one or two people. Pair with rice, a salad, noodles, or your favorite vegetable for a full meal! Utilize your SNAP benefits wisely for more delicious family meals!

Maple-Glazed Chicken Breast

Ingredients

· 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

· 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

· 2 teaspoons lemon juice

· 1 clove garlic, minced

· 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

· ¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

· 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, (about 8 ounces), trimmed and tenders removed (see Tip)

Directions

1. Whisk syrup, soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, ginger and pepper in a small, shallow dish. Add chicken and turn to coat with the marinade; cover and refrigerate for 2 hours, turning once.

2. Coat an indoor grill pan with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade (reserving the marinade) and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast registers 165 degrees F, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

3. Meanwhile, pour the reserved marinade into a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook until reduced by about half, about 4 minutes. Liberally baste the chicken with the reduced sauce and serve.

Tip: Wrap and freeze the chicken tenders. When you have gathered enough, use them in a stir-fry–they are the perfect size.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.