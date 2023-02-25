CLINTON — In December 2022, the Sampson Community College (SCC) Foundation received a 3-year grant of $150,000 from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation’s PromesaSM program, which provides financial support for Hispanic students throughout their college enrollment to seven higher education institutions. With the $50,000 given for the 2023-2024 academic year, the SCC Foundation was able to create a brand-new financial award – The Promesa Scholarship.

The purpose of the Promesa Scholarship is to assist Hispanic students in their educational pursuits at SCC. Scholarships ranging from $2,000-$2,500 will be awarded to up to twenty students, known as Dominion Energy Promesa Scholars, per academic year. To apply, students must complete the SCC Foundation General Scholarship Application for the current academic year by April 15.

Requirements include: Must be enrolled full-time (12+ credit hours) at SCC in a curriculum degree or diploma program following high school graduation, be of Hispanic/Latino descent, have an “Out of State” Residency Determination Service (RDS) status, complete the SCC Foundation General Scholarship Application, maintain full-time status (12+ credit hours), maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher each semester, and uphold the Student Code of Conduct.

Recently, SCC became the first higher education institution in N.C. to receive the title of Hispanic Serving Institute (HSI)— serving a student body with over 25% Latinx students, including those enrolled in the Career & College Promise (CCP) program and at Sampson Early College High School (SECHS). Based on current projections, the College is expected to remain an HSI for at least the next decade.

Seeing the blossoming Latinx population at SCC, Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and executive director of the Foundation, became aware of the growing need for scholarships that support Hispanic students at the College. With this grant, the SCC Foundation was able to meet the local need and create a scholarship that specifically assists the Latinx population — giving all students the chance to ‘Begin’ at SCC and ‘Go Anywhere.’

Turlington expressed, “We value the Dominion Energy investment in Latino students at Sampson Community College. The SCC Foundation appreciates this partnership that will help students overcome financial barriers to training and education for high demand jobs. The College expresses its vast appreciation to Dominion Energy for their generous contribution to student scholarships at SCC and hopes to continue their partnership in the future.”

For more information about the SCC Foundation or how to apply for scholarships, visit www.sampsoncc.edu/scholarships.