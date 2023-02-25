… and the answer to all that we seek

Do you believe there are many people physically alive who are living without God and without hope?

During February, hopefully, you have accepted the challenge to share love and give hope to people who feel unloved. When you give a gift, encouraging word, kind act of service, or share the Gospel and prayer with people God is well pleased. And because of your love, you might see people whose lives you touched come alive in Christ.

This verse in Ephesians puts the importance of loving God and one another and puts actions of love in perspective. “But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us… made us alive together in Christ.” Ephesians 2:4-5

Summing up what God has done brings LOVE front and center in our lives knowing HE is Alive! It was God’s love ‘with which He loved us” that “made us alive together with Christ”!

Maybe you’re thinking this LOVE message is over the top or love just doesn’t happen in real life like the Word relates as we read and realize God’s love is everlasting but heartbroken people who’ve been hurt can find miraculous love stories hard to hear. Are you hurting because love seems distant and there’s no life in your love? God can bring love when we seek Him and trust Him to tender our hearts with His loving touch.

That’s what Helen Steiner Rice did when her husband passed away after sharing only two years together. When people ask Mrs. Rice what proof she had for invisible realities (love, hope, joy) she wrote about she simply replied…

“What more proof could there be than what God puts all around us? Spiritual reality is like the air! You can’t see it, but you can feel it, you know it’s there and you couldn’t live without it. I like to get up early in the morning and enjoy the wonderful songs of the birds and the smell of flowers and trees. Then, I walk in my office and ask: “Who but God could make the day and gently tuck away the night?”

The words Mrs. Rice shared in her last book seem to be sent to share with you as we end the month of love and wonder why LOVE is waning in our world? Read her message and let it marinate your heart lovingly as February ends and a new one (March) begins!

“I realize nor, more surely than ever before, that things can never bring happiness. So many people always look for something bigger and better, and as soon as they get one thing they set their hearts on another. Happiness is , for them, a mink coat or new car — something big, splashy, expensive! If someone shakes hands with them and says, “God bless you” sincerely, they fail to realize that they have just received one of the greatest gifts there is.

If you take love and friends and the “God bless you’s” that come your way, you have everything. The person who seeks riches and expensive gifts receive nothing really worthwhile or lasting.

But the true gifts of God can never be lost.

In these dark hours in our world, our hearts are overwhelmed with a heaviness that brings a closer awareness of Christ’s cross. Soon, we will celebrate Easter. As it approaches, we can almost feel that we are walking with the Savior to our Calvary. This is not a time for words, it is a time for meditation, for our own Gethsemane.

Surely, only love can heal the sick, tired, world. But God stands ready through His Son to turn this Cross into a Crown-if we will but let HIM warm our cold hearts with His LOVE.” And all of God’s children say AMEN!

Let us embrace and enjoy loving the Lord and the people He puts in our paths in this lifetime while we wait expectantly for Jesus to return and take us HOME. If you doubt the power and joy of Loving God and sharing His love all around, read Mrs. Rice’s personal witness of loving and living life out loud in love.

Yes, LOVE is the language every heart should speak and LOVE is the answer to all that we seek.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.