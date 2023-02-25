Thrift store aids victims of abuse

A shot of the inside of the Bee Hive and its new storefront.

An up-close look at the beautiful new inside interior of the Bee Hive Thrift Store, which has finally reopened.

The Bee Hive’s lovable mascot known simply as ‘Buzzy’ was buzzing around with joy for the reopening.

Pictured, from left, are Chamber Executive Director Matt Stone, U Care Executive Director Sunny Wilkins, U Care Board Chair Perry Solice, Buzzy the Bee and Chamber Board of Directors member Cynthia Roberts. Stone is presenting Wilkins with U Care’s Chamber membership certificate.

The next chapter in the Bee Hive Thrift Store’s long legacy finally began this past Thursday with a ribbon cutting that marked the grand reopening at its new location.

The Bee Hive Thrift Store, which has provided funding for local victims of abuse since it started, closed its downtown Clinton location in July 2022. It was located at 308 College St., where it had been located since the late U Care pioneer Pamela Gonzalez opened it in 1999.

Matthews Cards and Gifts is set to move into the Bee Hive’s previous location following the purchase of the old building by Joyce Owen. Owen’s is the owner of Matthew’s Cards and Gifts and said they’re eyeing the end of April for its opening.

That being the case, the Bee Hive has now moved and relocated to 407 Southeast Blvd., which is in the Roses Shopping Center. With the reopening now official, current U Care Executive Director Sunny Wilkins said she was happy to continue her longtime friend’s work.

“I’m so happy to here and to be finally reopening the Bee Hive,” Wilkins said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “As you know, we’re all just carrying on what Miss Pam Gonzalez began and started. We are just going to keep it moving for the community and so I thank everybody who hung in here. We worked really hard so again thank you.”

“I would just like to say this move was a lot of hard work and we’re very proud of it,” U Care Board Chair Perry Solice. “It looks so good inside of it and I think it’s going to be really great.”

Sampson County U Care is a private nonprofit organization which advocates exclusively on behalf of victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Its mission is to aid, develop and maintain effective liaison with agencies and groups in the same and similar service area. It does so by providing direct services, 24-hour crisis intervention, emergency shelter, counseling, community education, workshops and training to individuals, groups and other agencies on behalf of victims and their families.

The Bee Hive provides a large portion of the funding U Care receives. Its proceeds help to provide their clients with emergency shelter, emotional support, assistance getting work and permanent housing and to offer education programs to the public.

The store has been a countywide favorite for years at its old downtown location, offering donated clothing, accessories and household goods. That didn’t slow down at all after the relocation as members from throughout the community flocked to the ribbon-cutting to finally be able to shop again.

Now that they’ve reopened, Wilkins said that the hours of operation will remain the same they’ve always been. The Bee Hive will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday.

The Bee Hive also has a second building located in Newton Grove, which is still in operation.

The ribbon-cutting was put on by the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce and also served to commemorate U Care’s membership with them.

“We were happy to be a part of the celebration and grand reopening of the Bee Hive,” said Chamber Executive Director Matt Stone. “We’re proud to have U Care as a member and investor in the Chamber. U Care and the Bee Hive make a big investment in our community.”

“Whether or not you realize it, domestic violence is is an issue,” he continued. “It might not be in your backyard, but it is in our community and they provide a valuable service to the community to care for these folks and provide them support through U Care and through the Bee Hive itself. They’ve got a great new location and they invite everybody that has not already seen it to come check it out. We’re happy to help them celebrate this milestone.“

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.