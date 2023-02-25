Extension offers ‘Med Instead of Meds’ experience

The finished product of night one of ‘Med Instead of Meds.’ There wasn’t a single complaint about the meal.

The first class of the Sampson Cooperative Extension ‘Med Instead of Meds’ event being held on Monday night.

In a positive effort to help people in the community find healthier alternatives to their lifestyle, the Sampson Cooperative Extension recently held one of its many health & wellness programs sponsored by United Way of Sampson County.

On Monday night, Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, Sydney Knowles gathered students together in the Extension’s kitchen for day one of the series “Med Instead of Meds.”

Med Instead of Meds was created by a group of nutrition and health professionals from NC State University and NC Division of Public Health. According to their website, medinsteadofmeds.com, eating the Med Way (Mediterranean) has been proven to protect against chronic illness. In some cases, eating the Med Way may even result in decreasing medications taken for blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes — hence the name, “Med Instead of Meds.”

During the class, Knowles taught her students about a variety of knowledge related to a Med Way diet. Topics covered included “Change Your Protein,” “Swap Your Fats,” “Eat More Fruit and Vegetables,” “Snack on Nuts & Seeds,” “Make Your Grains Whole” and “Rethink Your Sweets.”

It wasn’t just education that was shared as the class got to enjoy a hands-on experience with Mediterranean food. As part of the “Med Instead of Meds” program Knowles has her students prep and eat dishes from the Med Way diet. The menu for class one was chicken and vegetable fried rice and spicy cauliflower — the Med Way — and there was yogurt bark with berries for dessert.

“I feel like it went really well, this is the first time we’ve done it in person since COVID,” Knowles said about the first class. “We had a great turnout I feel like even though we didn’t have all the people show up, we still had a nice crowd. Everyone seemed very interested in the diet and learning all about Mediterranean so I thought it was good.”

The Med Instead of Meds program will be held every Monday at 6 p.m. through March 27 at the Extension Office in Clinton, 55 Agriculture Place. This series will be held in person at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension kitchen and class cost is $10 with limited availability.

“We’ll have five more sessions and I’m hoping, you know, since each person kind of did had a different reason why they were coming,” she said. “I’m hoping, and we really will based on what we’re going to be teaching, we should be able to reach every single one of their personal goals, which I think will be awesome.”

“I mean, they all seemed to like the food and I didn’t have any naysayers this time,” she said with a laugh. “Hopefully I won’t have any the next couple of weeks, but we’ll see.”

Knowles did note that classes were currently filled, but interested parties could reach out to her about being put on the waiting list or to potentially be fit into a session. For more information, call 910-592-7161 or email Knowles at [email protected]

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.