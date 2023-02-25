The Miss Midway High School Scholarship pageant will be held March 4 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Tickets for the pageant are $10 and can be purchased at the door. The theme of this year’s pageant is ‘Let’s Go Girls’. Contestants will be competing in private interview, fitness & healthy lifestyle, talent and evening gown. Riley Heath, Miss Midway 2022, will crown one of the lovely young ladies as the 56th Miss Midway High School. Pictured are Hollee Jackson, Regan Honeycutt, Lillie Kate Parker, Ashley Scott, Savannah Brown, Isabella Barefoot, KaraBeth Benton, Grace Bullard, and Sophia Bryan.