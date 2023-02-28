U.S. Cellular invests $51M statewide; local store garners $450k

U.S. Cellular made a $51.5 million investment in its North Carolina network in 2022, Sampson County garnered $450,000 of that for a Clinton store relocation and now a Turkey-based organization has received 45 hotspots valued at more than $50,000.

The $51.5 million investment includes $29.7 million in network upgrades and 5G modernizations that enhanced connectivity across the state and $21.8 million in 5G spectrum that company officials said will bring customer benefits in future years.

U.S. Cellular also provided $106,400 in funding to non-profit organizations across North Carolina, including $30,000 each to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain and the Brigade Boys & Girls Club, $25,000 to the YWCA of Asheville, $4,800 in supplies to Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville and $16,600 through its Community Connections program.

Ten North Carolina non-profits also received $638,980 worth of hot spots and service to help youth connect to the Internet as part of the company’s After School Access Project. Locally, Remedy of Community Needs Ministries in Turkey received 45 hotspots valued at $50,670.

“Whether we are building a new cell tower or donating a hot spot to help a student do their homework, we are investing in the future of North Carolina,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of retail sales and operations for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “We are committed to being a part of the communities we serve and ensuring our customers can connect to what matters most.”

Additionally, to elevate the in-store shopping experience, U.S. Cellular invested $1.8 million in its North Carolina retail environments in 2022.

”That included 11 new, relocated or upgraded stores that make shopping easy and fun,” the company stated in a recent release announcing the various investments One of the store upgrades valued at more than $450,000 was for the company’s Clinton store relocation to 1315 Sunset Ave.

That Clinton relocation happened last year, with a ribbon-cutting held to mark the new building relocation in Clinton. Previously located at 360 Northeast Blvd., US Cellular relocated to Sunset Avenue in the building that was once Movie Gallery.

The new store was built with modern features and allows customers to personally interact with the technology and devices on display. It has a 4,000-square-foot showroom and features multiple areas where customers can have hands-on access to the newest devices, smart home solutions and consumer electronics from popular national brands.