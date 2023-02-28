Two-day pancake, sausage event funds local efforts

There was very little room to sit for those that dined in Friday night and the crowd continued to grow throughout the night.

The 65th Annual Clinton Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Feast was a true group effort as members of Clinton Kiwanis and Clinton High worked together to make it a huge success.

There was very little room to sit for those that dined in Friday night and the crowd continued to grow throughout the night.

Sampson Partners’ Dr. Paul Viser and wife Diane came out to enjoy the delicious meal. Sampson Partners was one of the numerous sponsors for this year’s event.

The 65th Annual Clinton Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Feast was a true group effort as members of Clinton Kiwanis and Clinton High worked together to make it a huge success.

First Methodist’s Rev. Matt Seals was there doing his part to support Kiwanis by handing out plates in the drive-thru line.

The community showed its support for the children of Sampson County in a big way this past weekend as they flocked to Clinton High School for the Clinton Kiwanis 65th Annual 2023 Pancake and Sausage Feast.

That Friday night and the following morning members from Kiwanis and Sampson County students worked together to make it a huge hit. They were doing the cooking, fixing the plates, serving them, giving out refreshments and condiments, selling the tickets, running the drive thru and much more. Their efforts weren’t over looked either as the community responded in turned by showing up in droves just to get a taste of those pancakes and sausages.

Current Clinton Kiwanis president Daniel Ruggles was on site doing his part running nonstop to bring fresh plates to the never-ending drive-thru line.

“We were excited for the event this year it was just an awesome turnout,” Ruggles said. “Obviously, we’re very thankful for all the generosity of our sponsors. We’re also very thankful for the folks that came out and supported us, this would not be possible without any of them.”

Ruggles then noted that this years event was one of the biggest turnouts they’ve had in the past few years. With tickets going for $6 a plate he said they served at least 1300 people and that didn’t include those that ate in. While the final numbers weren’t tallied yet Ruggles said he estimates they raised north of $25,000 this year compared to the $18,000 from previous years.

There were numerous amount of volunteers that added to that success. From Kiwanis members to actual students throughout the schools system. As one of those volunteers and members, First Methodist Rev. Matt Seals gave his thoughts on the event. One’s that captured the shared feelings of all those involved.

“We just appreciate everybody coming out and supporting Kiwanis of Clinton,” he said. “One of the things that I always tell people, when I do post or anything is, ‘kids need Kiwanis and Kiwanis needs you.’ That’s kind of my little hashtag that I use and we can’t do what we do for the kids in the community without the community support and our partnerships throughout the community and the members of our club.”

“The pancake supper is one of those things that helps us do the things we do to support the kids in our community through reading, terrific kids and so forth so just a general thank you to all,” Seals said. “As a member of the club just thank you for everybody that came out and supported the fundraiser as it will help us to continue to support the kids in our community.”

Proceeds from this event support a multitude of projects geared towards improving the lives of Sampson youth. These include programs such as Terrific Kids and Key Clubs. Along with multiple projects such as Back Pack Buddies, Bicycles for Terrific Kids, CHS Renaissance, Civic Center Class Acts, Clinton Parks and Recreation, Fitness Renaissance, In-School Scouting, NC Boys and Girls Home, Partnership for Children, Relay For Life, Sampson County Champions and Tim’s Gifts.

These funds also go towards scholarships which have provided $4,250 to all Key Clubs. Ruggles also highlighted that they recently increased the high school student scholarships from $750 to $1,000 last December.

“This is our one fundraiser that we have every year, this is the 65th annual one and it’s what provides the funds to do all of those projects that we do as a club,” Ruggles said. “Kiwanis motto or our mission statement is — Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child or one community at a time. And for us, that community is Samson County and that child is any child in Sampson County.”

“The takeaway from all that is that we’re just trying to improve their lives anyway we can,” he said. “Whether that’s through reading, which actually I just did at Union intermediate School to kick off Read Across America week. So whether it’s in classrooms, with Backpack Buddies, trying to make sure kids don’t go hungry or giving them places to play.”

“Pretty much food, learning and play, we just want to improve kids lives and we can only do that through the generous sponsorship’s and our community support.”

Sponsors for this year were Smithfield Foods for the sausages and U.S. Foods, Inc. for the pancakes. Special Sponsors were AgCarolina Farm Credit, Performance Automotive Ford and Dodge, Southern Building Products and Star Communications.

Ticket sponsors included Big Blue Stores, Carlie C’s, Chestnutt, Johnson & Tyson PA CPA’s, Clinton Appliance and Furniture, Clinton Realty Company, DuBose Strapping Company, First Citizens Bank, First Bank, Group Benefits Services, International Minute Press, Matthews Health Mart, Parker Gas Company, Sampson Baldeb Oil/Han-Dee Hugo’s, Sampson Partners, Silva, Kiernan & Associates, PLLC and State Farm Insurance – Ken Sutton.

Clinton Kiwanis meets every Thursday at noon, 12 p.m., at the Coharie Country Club in Clinton. For those interested Ruggles said reach out to him for questions at 910-284-1943.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.