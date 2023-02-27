A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the murder of a 31-year-old Clinton man found dead on Feb. 8.

Clinton Police officials called the fatal shooting of Fulton Junior Oates, 31, a “targeted” act of violence and not random. On Tuesday, they announced that a reward was being offered in the case.

“We have information to believe that there are individuals that witnessed the shooting,” a press release from the Clinton Police Department read. “We are urging anyone that saw the incident or anyone that has information to contact the Clinton Police Department.”

According to reports, around 4:50 p.m. Feb. 8, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at 720 Sampson Homes. Clinton officers, along with Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies and Sampson EMS personnel responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they discovered a male lying behind the residence, unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound, according to reports.

The victim was identified as Oates, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

“Detective were called to the scene and are continuing to follow up on leads in this case,” a Clinton Police Department press release stated. “Early stages of the investigation indicates the suspect(s) and Fulton Oates were conversating behind the residence of 720 Sampson Homes when an altercation occurred, and shots were fired.

Detectives have been actively investigating leads, police stated.

“‘We do know that there were several witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting,” a prior press release stated. “We urge anyone that saw the incident to call the Clinton Police Department or use our tipline.”

Anyone wishing to report information can contact Detective Noemi Seibert at the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. Information can also be provided anonymously through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with “tipcpd.”