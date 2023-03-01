Hiring event set, as workforce expands

Garland Apparel Group is opening the doors to the Garland Shirt Factory on Wednesday, and hoping to fill positions for a workforce that continues to expand.

Company officials announced that an on-site welcome house and hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday (today). Walk-ins are welcome, with no appointment needed, the company stated.

“We are now well over 100 employees and hiring every day,” said Jennifer Keegan, one of the founding members of Garland Apparel Group. “We are producing for Brooks Brothers, Vermont Flannel, J Press, as well as pants for Bill’s Khakis and the dress uniforms and suits for several branches of the U.S. Military.”

In 2020, the Garland Shirt Company shuttered, leaving a void in the town and hundreds of residents without work, dimming a longstanding manufacturing behemoth. The next year, Garland Apparel Group stepped in and acquired the former site of Brooks Brothers, officially reopening the doors in October 2021. More than a year on, the factory is booming once again.

”Over the last few months we have rolled out new shop floor production and efficiency technology that provides the opportunity for our team members to increase their hourly rate substantially based on quality performance,” Keegan stated. “Business is good and we are now hiring for numerous positions in the sewing, cutting and and pressing areas.”

From its origins nearly 70 years ago, the factory has specialized in bespoke shirting, including the exclusive production of Brooks Brothers’ iconic twill button-down oxford — with garments crafted through the experience of local, unionized tailors and craftspeople. Shirts worn by U.S. Presidents were made within those walls in Garland.

Garland Apparel Group revived the sleeping giant, bringing back many former employees, and, as of its one-year anniversary in October 2022, had a staff of 109, “with more openings to come in the next year,” company officials stated at the time.

Those openings are now here, and hoping to be filled.

More than 100 jobs were expected to return to Garland by the end of year 1, according to the initial announcement. That was delivered. More than 180 are projected by the end of year 3, the company has said.

For more information, email [email protected]garlandapparelgroup.com, call at 910-490-99400, or learn more at www.garlandapparelgroup.com. Hiring fair information as well as other salaried jobs that are all listed and open on the Garland Apparel Group’s Indeed and at NCWorks.