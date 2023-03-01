Clinton High School DECA students attended the DECA state Competition in Greensboro on Feb 23-25. There were 3,700 students from across the state competing in various events. Students had to take a 100 question test and complete two role plays in their specific area.

In order to be proficient winners, students had to reach a combined score of 225 from their 3 areas of competition. All CHS students reached proficiency in their areas.

At the Grand Award session, CHS had to state winners:

• Evan Gillespie — top 5 overall in the state for role play A for Marketing Communications, Proficiency winner and Proficiency winner on the Marketing and Marketing Math tests

• Bianca Serrano — top 5 overall in the state for role play A and top 5 overall in the state on her test in Apparel and Accessories., Proficiency winner and a proficiency winner on the Marketing test

• Kamryn McCalop — Marketing Communications-Proficiency winner

• Jackson Gunnells — Business Service Marketing-Proficiency winner

• Veronica Mendez — Restaurant Service Management-Proficiency winner

• Emma Mitchell — Retail Merchandise-Proficiency winner and Proficiency winner on the Marketing test

• James Darden — Retail Merchandise Proficiency winner

Bianca, Emma and Evan also took additional tests at state competition in the areas of Marketing and Marketing Math and got proficiency ribbons.