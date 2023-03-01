Farmers markets opening soon for season

Farmers markets are opening back up and it’s time to shop in season. Choosing in season produce is a great way to purchase what’s in stock and save money. In season produce is likely to be in abundance, and therefore is often sold at a lower price. North Carolina has several in season items during the month of March and April. Produce to look for include asparagus, broccoli, collards, greens, lettuce, mushrooms, peanuts, radishes, spinach, and of course sweet potatoes. Check out the North Carolina Fruit and Vegetable Availability chart before your next grocery trip.

Shop local and support your farmers. Sampson County offers More In My Basket At the Market, a program to familiarize consumers about how to shop, select and store produce, and make purchases using the EBT card. Join us for an educational session and farmers’ market tour.

Did you know select farmers’ markets across the state also have programs for seniors and recipients of the Women’s, Infants, and Children (WIC) program? Some farmers’ markets may also accept the Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and have a Double Bucks program. For more information about the EBT card contact North Carolina State University’s More In My Basket (MIMB) program.

MIMB staff can assist North Carolina residents throughout the state to apply for SNAP or answer questions about the EBT card. More In My Basket has a presence in several counties across the state. If you’re interested in MIMB programs, contact Sampson County extension at 910-592-7161 to see what programs are offered. You can also find your county offices online under the “County Centers” option at https://www.ces.ncsu.edu/ or by calling the MIMB program office.

More In My Basket staff can be reached by calling the toll-free numbers, Monday through Friday, from 8 am – 5pm. Services are available in English and Spanish. Call MIMB today, they are ready to help you.

English Toll Free: 1-855-240-1451

Spanish Toll Free: 1-888-382-7105

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.