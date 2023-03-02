A Salemburg woman was severely injured earlier this week when the tractor she was operating was rear-ended on High House Road, leaving her in serious condition and another motorist charged in the collision, according to N.C. Highway Patrol authorities in Sampson County.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to reports, Jill Horner of Salenburg was riding a farm tractor, traveling north on High House Road, when it was struck from behind by a 2017 Jeep being driven by Minnie Leigh Mceachin of Fayetteville. Patrol officials said that the Jeep “failed to reduce speed” and collided with the rear of the tractor.

Both the Jeep and the tractor both ran off the right side of the roadway after impact, the Jeep striking a mailbox and coming to rest on the shoulder east of High House, facing northwest. The tractor came to rest in a private driveway east of High House, facing southwest. Horner was fully ejected as a result of the collision, patrol reports state.

Mceachin was charged with failure to reduce speed following the investigation, conducted by Trooper J.N. Bonhomme.

Prayers were offered when news began to spread on the wreck and Horner’s condition. One well-wisher said Horner was doing her “regular routine” on the tractor when the collision occurred. Friends commented on Horner’s resilience and strong faith.

Horner was in a serious accident while in high school, one that resulted in the death of her mother Janice. Horner’s sister Joy Canady operates Janice Faye’s Ranch, an equestrian-based ministry for at-risk girls named after Janice, who was 44 years old when she died.

“Please pray for this sweet soul! If any of you have ever had the chance to cross her path, you know!” said just one of the people offering prayers for Horner. “You got this Jill Horner!! We love you and praying hard!!!”