(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 23 — Jimmy Ocampo Rosales, 29, of 1460 N. Peavine Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is April 3.

• Feb. 23 — Walter Lewis Mcghee, 46, of 15 Ocford Court, Franklinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 23 — Jeremy Len Denton, 40, of Kelly, was charged with failing to return rental property, failing to work after paid, order for arrest and burglary/breaking and entering. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 23 — Elijah William Bullock, 22, of 7627 Branchwood Circle, Fayetteville, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Bond set at $7,500; court date is March 29.

• Feb. 24 — Markell Devon Junior Allen, 27, of 115 S. Running Deer Circle, Dudley, was charged on out-of-county warrants with forgery of instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 7.

• Feb. 24 — David Cesar Vail, 29, of 505 Earl St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 12.

• Feb. 24 — Jackie Dwayne Tatum, 44, of 459 Cain Loop Road, Elizabethtown, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $10,000; court date was March 3.

• Feb. 25 — Destinee Sade Sampson, 37, of 185 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, habitual DWI and possession of open container. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Aug. 7.

• Feb. 25 — Joel Thomas Crumpler, 57, of 117 Oakland Blvd., Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is March 21.

• Feb. 25 — Xzavier Ishmel Howard, 22, of 1415 Matilda Court, Fayetteville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with driving while license revoked, failing to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light, exceeding posted speed. Bond set at $500; court date is March 28.

• Feb. 25 — Stephen Wayne Justus, 39, of 76 Quail Run, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and order for arrest. Bond set at $318; court date is March 17.

• Feb. 25 — Javon Ahmad McLean, 21, of 4110 Fulton St., Fayetteville, was charged with possession marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle and window tint violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Feb. 25.

• Feb. 25 — Alexander Lee Herring, 39, of 6538 Portsmouth Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, assault on a government official and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $50,000; court date is March 30.

• Feb. 25 — Carl Ray Westbrook, 49, of 843 Savannah Hill Road, Dunn, was charged with second degree trespass, go armed to the terror of the people, stalking, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 23.

• Feb. 26 — Jackie Randall Williams, 64, of 4519 Cooper St., Fayetteville, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $15,000; court date was March 3.

• Feb. 26 — Kerria Rose Strain, 28, of 712 College St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 18.

• Feb. 26 — Jorge Montejo, 33, of 29 Hillcrest Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 7.

• Feb. 26 — Jimmy Wayne Reaves, 37, of 2260 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, was charged with possession of burglary tools, felony larceny, breaking and entering. Bond set at $15,000; court date was March 3.

• Feb. 26 — Sammy Travis Fields, 35, of 731 Adams Road, Faison, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is March 21.

• Feb. 26 — Patrick Leon Rich, 27, of 59 Jenny Lane, Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired, failing to yield left turn, open container after consuming alcohol and drive left of center. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 29.

• Feb. 27 — Nygemiah Geneva Abdellatif, 26, of 430 Royal Lane, Apt. A, Clinton, was charged with two counts of school attendance law violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 29.

• Feb. 27 — Miguel Angel Franco Avila, 18, of 120 Crab Apple Lane, Roseboro, was charged with driving after consuming under 21 years of age, no operator’s license and failure to dim headlamps. and headlamps violation. Written promise; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 27 — Roderick Leetron Joyner, 43, of 1606 Edgerton St., Goldsboro, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, carrying concealed gun, driving while license revoked, domestic violence protective order violation, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and rear lamp violation. No bond set; court date is March 17.

• Feb. 27 — Andrew Alexander Lake, 25, of 203 Greentree Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to comply license restrictions, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger and stop sign violation. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 22.

• Feb. 27 — Brandon Lee Wynn, 41, of 1107 Harmony Church Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond listed; court date is April 3.

• Feb. 28 — Danny Robert Aycock, 39, of 45 Eaglewood Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 3.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.