This wrap is perfect for a picnic, snack, or school lunch. Pair with fruit or salad for a complete meal. This recipe calls for chopped/grated ingredients. To save money, buy ingredients whole and chop/grate them yourself. Whole ingredients tend to be cheaper than pre-chopped/grated items, so save a few dollars where you can! You’ll also be able to ensure you select the freshest produce for your dish.

All ingredients in this recipe are Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligible items.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado (seeded, peeled, and cut into chunks)

1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup carrots (grated)

1/4 cup red onion (chopped)

2 cups fresh arugula (chopped)

12 ounces cooked chicken breast (cubed)

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Serving Size: 4

Directions

• Mash half the avocado chunks with yogurt and lime juice in a medium bowl.

• Add remaining filling ingredients, including the rest of the avocado chunks; mix gently.

• Top each tortilla with 1/4 of filling mixture.

• Roll tuck in ends. Slice in half diagonally, securing with toothpicks, if needed.

For questions about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or to receive Application Assistance, contact the More In My Basket staff, by visiting morefood.org; or calling English Toll Free: 1-855-240-1451; or Spanish Toll Free: 1-888-382-7105.

