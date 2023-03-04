Since the declaration of February as Black History Month, the NAACP has taken an active role in sharing the history of Black Americans in the nation. At the Sampson County NAACP Branch meeting on Feb. 27, the members and guests were engaged in group activities, exploring the theme Black Resistance to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. Here, Colander Johnson shares a list of factors that has done the most to help Black people in the U.S. in recent years.

Elijah Wright, a student in the Union School District, reports on the role Thurgood Marshall played in fighting against racial injustice as the NAACP’s chief legal counsel.