March is known for the return of daylight savings time, coming in like a lion – going out like a lamb, daffodils blooming, St. Patrick’s Day, sometimes Easter – (Tim and I were married on Easter Sunday – March 30, 1975), the beginning of spring season, and tornadoes! March 1983 rings a bell in the minds of Sampsonians living here forty years ago when tornadoes swept across our county like a powerful vacuum. The tornadoes claimed lives, demolished homes, businesses, property, and left a wide path of destruction to contend with.

When the roaring funnel clouds finally moved on, an eerie silence and dreadful darkness settled across the largest county in our state. Then, sirens and sounds of fire trucks pierced the ghastly silence of a night ‘we the people across our county’ would never forget. .We had witnessed a tornado that ‘came like a thief in the night’!

How could it have happened so fast? Oh, that we had been watching the newscasts for warnings! Why didn’t we have a plan and be more prepared? Why did some ignore the warnings or think it was merely a tornado watch? A watch informs us that conditions are in place for a tornado, but many people ignore the signs and go on about business as usual. There are false watches and warnings when the storms don’t come; yet, there are times when warnings are blaring loudly and storms come ‘like a thief in the night’! How sad that many people are not prepared and are caught off guard.

For weeks, months, even years after those deadly tornadoes tore up our ‘little corner of God’s creation’ – our home sweet home – people paid closer attention to weather warnings with proper preparations in place when ‘watches and warnings’ of tornadoes were shared.

Then, many people became comfortable and callous when storm clouds loomed overhead! Why would we not be alarmed? Many warnings came through the years with no tornadoes touching down. They passed us by, so we let our guard down and paid less attention to warning signs.

There are those who never let the fear of deadly tornadoes coming our way again subside! Instead, they live with fear that escalates when storm clouds fill the sky. While reverent fear is needed in our lives, we should never let fear rise above our faith. This truth gives us courage to press forward in faith and strength to stay prepared without continuously living in crippling fear.

Things seem to be spinning out of control (like deadly tornadoes) throughout our world. Hatred and horrible happenings penetrate countries all over God’s creation with sinful living like unto tons of tornadoes’ destructive winds wiping out God’s Word, way, and wonders of His Love! We watch as our nation – founded on Godly principles sinks in sinful living while love for God and one another is being mocked and demoted across America. Are we heeding the warnings from God’s Word that remind us to be prepared and stay alert? Perhaps, we sadly choose to ‘stick our heads in the sand’ in fear of taking a stand. Have we become complacent and coy about God’s greatest commandments to “Love HIM first and love one another’? Are we heeding

His call and paying attention to warning signs in His Word, weather, people falling away from Christianity, destructive living and governing in countries all over the world? The disciples had questions and concerns too that they took to Jesus personally. “The disciples came to Jesus privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things happen, and what will be the sign of Your coming and of the end of the age”? — Matthew 24:3

Jesus reminded them that no one knows the time of His coming again…except the Father! With people everywhere living in fear and anxiety over things happening today, moral and spiritual decline across our land, and the world spinning out of control, what are we to do?

We the people have been blessed to live in a land flowing with milk and honey for as long as we can remember. How can we remain silent when our heavenly Father is being mocked as Goliath did with an evil laugh! Praise God for the young shepherd boy who stood tall with a slingshot and pebbles and silenced his mockery and madness against God! Are we willing to stay prepared and stand up for the Lord when others cower in fear and run for cover?

While we do not know when Jesus will return, we can be assured God’s clock for end times will come in His perfect timing. It’s safe to say the countdown to the Apocalypse has begun. “The Lord will come just like a thief in the night.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:2

Are we staying alert, are our lamps filled, are we right with the Lord and people in our lives, are we heeding His warnings, paying attention to ‘signs of the times’, (seasons, weather, stunning sunsets, miracles among us, people being proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to parents to the Lord, lovers of themselves, of money, unholy, ungrateful, slanderous, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God)!

May this message wake up sleeping Christians and cause all of God’s children to turn from evil ways and seek the Lord all the way, living in love and waiting expectantly every day, being prepared to meet sweet Jesus when He splits the eastern sky…ready to take us Home on high! Heed His Warnings! Look Up and Live out loud in Love.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.