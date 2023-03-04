Have you noticed what is going on in churches? Many churches are experiencing a downturn in attendance when you would expect churches to be full every Sunday, giving the conditions of this world. Fewer and fewer church members are giving Tithes and Offerings like they use to. Churches are having to promote more and more fundraisers just to make budget. In many places, the weekly Bible Study has been eliminated for various false reasons. Instead of turning to God during these perverse and evil days, many are doing just the opposite.

The reason for all this decline is churches have turned the Christ Centered Gospel into a Man Centered Gospel. It’s all about man now. It’s all about me, me, and me. This has been going on for a long time, but now is when we are seeing the full effects. Many blames most of the changes in the Church on COVID. COVID is being used as the main reason for the changes in our churches. But I suggest to you, many are using COVID as an excuse to be lazy and complicit to the wiles of the devil. Zoom, telephone conferences and other social media outlets are not the same as going to church and fellowshipping with God and His people in the House of God.

The Gospel is all about Jesus Christ. God, through many God-inspired writers, have given us all we need to know, in order for you to meet your divine calling and purpose of being like Christ. But today, the emphasis has shifted from pressing towards the mark of being like Christ to being like man. Have you noticed, particularly, in the Black Church, how show much reverence is given to the Pastor and other leaders of the church. Congregates in some places praise the Pastor more than they praise God. Some even have given their Pastors control over their lives, more than giving the Lord control over their lives. Many even believe their prosperity is tied to the prosperity of the Pastor. They have forgotten, your relationship with God is not tied to material things but to spiritual things. Your relationship with God is not a function of your religious degrees but it is permeated on how well you know His Son, Jesus Christ.

The man-centered gospel in our churches today is selfish and self-centered. It is designed to make people in the church look good and feel good in front of others. It is designed to give you a false sense of security with God and others. It also deceives you into thinking, GOD needs you. Let be clear: There is not one person in the church today or yesterday that God needs. He is God all by himself. God needs nothing. There is nothing lacking in God.

The power in the church has been weakened because it focuses more on man than on God’s Word. It has gotten so bad, that apostasy has become a mainstay in the church and congregations are only looking for preachers who will say what they want to hear instead of what they need to hear. The truth of God’s Word has always been the only source of faith for the Church. Power come by faith!

Power is also a derivative of humility. More humility is needed today in our church leaders. There are too many people in the church who think they are so “important” to the success of the Church. Some are even more proud of where they go to church more than they are proud of their relationship with Christ. Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ could not have done all that He did without being clothed with humility.

It’s time for the Church to get it’s power back. Let’s return to a Christ-Centered Gospel and throw away this Man-Centered Gospel.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.