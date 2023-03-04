John 8: 4-10 (KJV) “They say unto him, Master, this woman was taken in adultery, in the very act. Now Moses in the law commanded us, that such should be stoned: but what sayest thou? This they said, tempting him, that they might have to accuse him. But Jesus stooped down and, with his finger, wrote on the ground as though he heard them not. So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her. And again, he stooped down and wrote on the ground. And they which heard it, being convicted by their own conscience, went out one by one, beginning at the eldest, even unto the last: and Jesus was left alone, and the woman standing in the midst. 10 When Jesus had lifted himself and saw none but the woman, he said unto her, Woman, where are those thine accusers? Hath no man condemned thee?”

Romans 3:23 (KJV) “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;.”

There is a modern saying that I like: “People in glass houses, don’t throw stones.”

We are all sinners; however, Jesus forgives us. Unfortunately, society does not forgive or forget.

I have had countless people brag that they never received a traffic ticket. My response has always been, you just never got caught. So not getting apprehended indeed applies to me.

As a career law enforcement officer, I have crossed paths with many violators and criminals. In addition, I have known many who served time in prison, having paid their debt to society. Yet, many have had unique skills and talents that would benefit their communities. Sadly, however, a state license would sometimes be required, and the individual would be no longer eligible due to past incarceration.

Prison ministries have been active, and many incarcerated people are ready to be released and live everyday life. But, sadly, they are outcasts in society and cannot obtain employment. These people return to a life of crime and association with those in prison to whom they can relate. Post-prison ministries by our society are a must to prevent many from returning to prison.

Matthew 22:39 (KJV) “And the second is like unto it; Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” This passage of scripture does not discriminate against who our neighbors are. We all fall short as sinners of the glory of God.

Matthew 7:1-3 (KJV): “Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again. And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?”

By the end of 2020, more than 1.8 million Americans were incarcerated. More than 600,000 individuals are released each year from state and federal prisons. Another nine million are released from local jails. However, within three years of their release, two out of three former prisoners are arrested, and more than 50% are incarcerated again. Potential causes include social interactions during incarceration, lack of employment and economic opportunity, depression, and lack of reintegration into society. Additional causes are unchanging lifestyle and social circle upon release and the underlying problems causing crime not being treated during incarceration.

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs says that all humans share the exact needs for survival. These five needs are 1. Self Actualization: achieving potential ability and purpose. 2. Self-Esteem: satisfying the ego’s

needs, like status, respect, prizes, and recognition. 3. Social Belonging: satisfying social needs, including family, friendship, belonging, and acceptance. 4. Safety Needs: satisfying safety needs, including physical and emotional security, housing, health, and finances. 5. Physiological needs: satisfying innate and physical needs, including food, water, shelter, sleep, and sex.

As our society enters the Easter season, Jesus teaches forgiveness.

Matthew 6:12,14, and 15 (KJV) (Excerpts from the Lord’s Prayer): “And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.”

Luke 23:34 (KJV): “Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots.” (Excerpt from crucifixion Scriptures)

Luke 23:41-43 (KJV): “And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss. And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Excerpt from crucifixion Scriptures)

Is society ready to forgive and support persons previously incarcerated, reduce the chances of many returning to incarceration, and help them live productive lives? Is the community willing to follow Jesus?

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.