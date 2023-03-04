Raiders advance to regional competition in Bladen

It was a battle to the end, but Midway Middle school came out victorious!

They are the Sampson County Schools 2023 Battle of the Books Champions from the middle school district competition! This is the 20th year that Sampson County Schools has conducted a local competition. Midway’s team members, Alexandria Armwood, Aaliyah Battle, Harley Bellis, Danielle Boney, Brenna Faircloth, Caleb Faircloth, Wendy Flores Santillan, Lily Foreman, Dylan Jackson, Katherine Juarez-Ramirez, Ivey Kate Peterson, Nathan Pope, and team coach Karen Kinlaw battled hard to the very end, not losing sight of their strategy.

And it paid off. They took home the hardware!

Each SCS middle school had a team to participate in the local Battle of the Books quiz bowl-style competition, recalling the most minute details of books they read. In all, the team members studied and re-studied as many books as possible of the 36 books on the North Carolina School Library Media Association Official Booklist for 2023. Beginning in the fall, students read books and come together, usually in groups either before or after school, to practice and test their knowledge of the books they have read. In March, all the school teams convene to compete for the local title.

Midway will compete next in the Region 4 regional competition in Bladen County on March 28. Second place was Hobbton Middle, third place was Union Middle, and fourth place was Roseboro-Salemburg Middle. All the teams did a great job representing their school and put up a tough competition, school administrators said.

The middle school Battle of the Books competition is open to any middle school student. Ask your school library media coordinator how to join.