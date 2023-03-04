Program aims to connect Sampson with world

At the Washington Monument, Kai Harada, right, spends time with his host mother, Darrah-Helena Lobo-Caves through the Ayusa program.

A foreign exchange student program is seeking to create connections between Sampson County and the rest of the world, and they are looking for the right host families to help them do that.

Ayusa, a nonprofit organization that leads foreign exchange and studying abroad opportunities, is looking for volunteer host families in the area for the 2023-2024 academic year. Participants, ages 15 to 18, come from over 60 countries around the world, including France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Germany, Japan and Thailand. The program is regulated by the U.S. Department of State.

There are about 200-250 students who are hosted through Ayusa each year. Some students specify different regions where they’d like to visit, others don’t, and can land any number of places.

“We do have students in North Carolina every year,” said Connie Lawrence, community representative for Ayusa. “That can be anywhere from Wendell to Wilmington, to Sampson County to Raleigh. It just depends on where the family lives and if the school system in their area is wanting to work with us. It usually is a great thing for the school system. It brings a lot to the community and to the school. They learn from us and we learn from them — it’s a two-way street.”

The exchange experience fosters lifelong friendships and a mutual exchange of cultures, a global learning for everybody involved. Lawrence, a field agent for Ayusa for the last 10 years, said the exchange has cultivated lifelong friendships and profound experiences for all parties, who can share their lives, transform their perspectives and create memories.

“It’s a great program, it really is,” Lawrence attested. “These programs promote love and peace and lifelong friendships. That’s what we’re trying to foster.”

A few years back, Kai Harada of Edogawa Ku, Japan spent time with the Lobo-Caves family and attended Hobbton High School in Newton Grove. One of his reasons for joining Ayusa was to learn English and, during his days at the school, he played on the baseball team.

“He was really an asset to that school,” said Lawrence, who said administrators, including Hobbton High Principal Michael Warren, were “tickled to death” to have Kai there.

Lawrence’s very first experience placing a student was actually with Midway High School around a decade ago. It was the first Ayusa student placed locally, with Hobbton High’s being the second one in Sampson.

“That was just a huge hit,” she said of the student placed at Midway, who was also from Japan. “I just fell in love with Sampson County at that point. We surely would love working with that county, and the county seems to love working with us. They’re very excited when we say we have a family who is interested in hosting a student, it’s just finding families.

“I realize Sampson County is more of a rural county with farming and stuff, but we have a lot of students in our portfolio who really enjoy agriculture and things like that, who love to see how things are produced and made — it can appeal to everybody,” said Lawrence.

Ayusa uses an hands-on approach when dealing with students, families and school systems to provide a support network.

“If you have a parent in Brazil who is willing to send their child to the United States to study abroad, it shows that they have (plans) for the future and for their child. It’s our obligation as an organization to help foster those needs, so their child can have that experience.”

Ayusa foreign exchange students are fully insured, bring their own spending money, and are proficient in English. It was also noted by officials that there’s no typical host families. The different types can include single or two-parent homes, with or without children. Families provide meals and a bedroom, private or shared. Family participants must pass an online application, criminal background check, and a home visit. Students go through a similarly rigorous process on their end.

“Local host families are the heart and soul of Ayusa’s foreign exchange program,” Lawrence said. “North Carolina families have been hosting Ayusa exchange students for over 20 years, and the experience has been amazing for the students and the families, who contribute to world peace and global understanding through their participation in the program.”

The Ayusa program itself has actually been in operation for more than 40 years. Lawrence said. And, every year, host families are highly sought after, because that’s what makes the program possible.

“Sometimes we have such an influx of students wanting to come from so many countries that we, unfortunately, don’t have enough host families for them to stay with so some of them can’t come, and that’s really hard,” said Lawrence. “Some have been waiting for like 10 months for a family to say that they can host them in their home. Sometimes it just doesn’t happen.”

It’s a missed opportunity, not only for that student to change his or her life, but a host family passing up a potentially life-changing experience where a positive impact could have been made in their lives and another.

“That’s why we work so hard to reach out into the community and into the schools and to the media, and that’s why we’re so eager to get each one of them a placement,” Lawrence remarked, “so they can come over here and realize their dream of staying abroad in the United States.”

Lawrence said, even if those host families are not in Sampson County this year, she is hoping to reach as many people as possible in this region so that students and families can have the experience.

“Anybody can host that wants to open their heart — and their home — to that,” she continued. “They really get a lot out of it, more than you would ever imagine.”

For more information about hosting a high school foreign exchange student, contact Connie Lawrence at 919-612-5013 or by email at [email protected] Visit www.ayusa.org to learn more or apply.

