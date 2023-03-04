Bone marrow donation forever links relatives

This photo was taken on Jan. 11, 2021, the day Rachel West donated her stem cells through Be The Match. Little did she know then that they would be used to save the life of her distant relative Brooke Minnich.

“The Lord works in mysterious ways” — it’s a phrase some may consider cliche if describing when God bestows unexplainable miracles. That quote, however, is one of the only ways to explain the blessing two of his children, Brooke Minnich and Rachel West, received from Him in their connected journey against Leukemia.

It was September of 2020, during the worst of COVID, when Minnich began to feel under the weather, like many were then, prompting a visit to her regular doctor. Concluding her appointment she was diagnosed with nothing more than a sinus infection after which she took antibiotics for. It provided no remedy for her sick feeling and little would she know that was the beginning of her strife with Leukemia.

“I remember coming home from work, I think it was a Tuesday night, and my legs were swollen,” Minnich said, beginning her story. “That Monday and Tuesday, my legs had been killing me and I just knew something was wrong. Even before that I was having symptom after symptom after symptom. That was just the final thing that had me say ‘Okay, I’m going to not go to work tomorrow. I’m going to call my doctor and I’m gonna ask that I have some blood work done.’”

Her suspicions were correct and, after her blood work came back, it was discovered she might’ve had Leukemia. She’d visit her local oncologist soon after which led to Minnich having a bone marrow biopsy done. The results didn’t come back favorable as she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

“When I found out I had Acute Myeloid Leukemia I was told it is very fast and very aggressive,” Minnich said. “Also, that it was one that couldn’t be treated here in town and that I needed to see a doctor at UNC. After the oncologist spoke with my doctor at UNC he told me I needed to be admitted to the ER that weekend.”

This began Minnich’s long and laborious road against the cancer. During her initial visit Minnich spent a few weeks at UNC and it was then they find out the extent of her Leukemia’s severity.

“When I first got there they said to go through the ER and plan on being there for about two weeks,” Minnich said. “So I get up there and they did additional blood work and bone marrow biopsies to find out exactly what kind of AML I had and what genetics there were.”

“Turns out I have what they call a FLT3 gene in my leukemia, and that made the chances of me to relapse that much higher,” she said. “With me having that FLT3 gene, they knew that I needed a bone marrow transplant in order to sustain remission.”

According to, www.healthline.com, FLT3 is a gene change, or mutation, in leukemia (blood cancer) cells. It’s the most common genetic change in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a type of leukemia that starts in the bone marrow and often moves into the blood.

That began the search for a bone marrow donor while Minnich was continuing to work through her chemo treatments. An unbeknownst miracle occurred during that search. Not only would they find a match, but the person would be from the same country, state, city, even neighborhood — and it was West.

“When they were looking for a match they automatically sent my sister a test kit to see if she was a match while I was in the hospital that first time,” Minnich said. “Turns out she was not a match, it wasn’t even a 50% chance match that they would use her.”

That being case, the search began elsewhere and it was through Be The Match Registry that Minnich’s donor, who just happen to be West, was found.

“I had matches in Germany but in the Be The Match system I had five matches,” she said. “When UNC reached out four responded back and then when they asked for collection to make sure they were still good matches in their system, of those four, three of them sent in their new swab. The way my bone marrow transplant coordinator told me it worked was they start with the one who’s the best match, and if they do not respond, then they move down the list to the other. For me, there was two that she was kind of in between.”

“They were both 21 year old females,” she said. “There was one female from the United States and then there was a 21 year old female from Germany. There was also a 23 year old male from Germany. They started out with the 21 year old female from the United States, not because she was from the United States, but because she was the best match — turns out that was Rachel.”

“When they contacted her it was all of when could collections start, where was an opening and all of that,” Minnich said. “But, at that time, that was all I knew, that it was a 21 year old female from the United States and all she knew was it was a 40 year old female with leukemia.”

West was attending Liberty University and was pursuing a degree in divination to become a chaplain for hospitals. She happened to sign up for Be The Match randomly one day as they were visiting the campus.

“I registered for Be The Match Registry in the fall of 2017,” West said. “I was told then that there’s such a small chance that you ever get called and even smaller of a chance that you end up donating. Even so I said to myself ‘Okay, well, nothing will probably come of this but it’s still a great thing to be doing.’”

West only spent one year at Liberty as she was unhappy attending there. Though she transferred to Campbell University soon after. Little did she know the decision to register for Be The Match while she was there would not only help to save a life from her hometown but that it would forever intertwine her life with Minnich’s.

“It’s was about three years later, that I got the call saying I was a potential match for a woman with Acute Myeloid Leukemia,” West said. “That was pretty much all the information that I got but they did tell me she was from the United States, but that was about it.”

”So I ended up donating on Jan. 11 2021 and the process was actually really easy, I would say, in comparison to what a lot of people might think it would be,” she continued. “Even though I donated in early 2021, with Be The Match, you have to wait at least a year to even try to find out who your recipient was. Plus I was told that sometimes recipients don’t always want to know their donors and vice versa. So I didn’t really know if I would ever find out who it was.”

While the two of them were unknown to each other as donor and recipient then another miracle happened. The two of them would actually find out about each others journeys through Facebook and began to bond over what then seemed like just a similar situation.

“The circumstances around the timeline of me donating was interesting, because I knew of Brooke,” West said. “I got to learn more about her after I became a donor and it was just funny because I was like, wow, she matches the age description of what I was told. Of course then I was like, ‘this is a worldwide registry I really doubt it’s somebody 20 minutes down the road.’”

It’d be during the same time frame that Minnich was in remission and going through consolidation chemo that she found out about West’s story.

“I got out of the hospital in October of 21,” Minnich said. “I was going back for appointments back then and they were still looking in the donor system because we knew my sister wasn’t a match. Coming home from one of my appointments from Chapel Hill, it was in November, one of my good friends from childhood sent me a text and she was like, ‘Hey, I saw this on Facebook.’”

“It was a post that Rachel had put on her Facebook that she had been contacted from Be The Match about being someone’s potential match,” she continued. “So my friend asked, ‘do I know this girl?’ Because she taught her in high school which we thought was wild. I told her I did not know her but I know her parents and I am distantly related to her.”

Following that discovery Minnich reached out to West on Facebook and their still ever growing friendship began to blossom.

“After that I friended Rachel on Facebook and sent her a message saying ‘Hey, my name is Brooke Minnich, we are distantly related and my friend told me what she saw on Facebook,’” she said.

“My friend asked her also did she you know anything about her being my donor,” she said. “Rachel told her that she’d signed the paperwork to find out who the recipient was but she really couldn’t say much since she signed the paperwork. So she said, ‘all I can tell you is that it was someone with a similar situation.’”

“After I friended her on Facebook and she accepted I told her, ‘whether she’s my match or not, she’s helping someone in my situation and I want to follow her journey,’” Minnich said. “She had heard about me to before that where they had done a fundraiser for me and whatnot and she also said whether I was her match or not, she wanted to follow my situation too.”

Fast forward a year later and the moment of truth these two had been anxious waiting for was finally revealed.

”I think it was probably closer to the one year mark of her receiving her transplant I had put in all the paperwork saying that I was open to getting to know my recipient,” West said. “I hadn’t heard anything back yet from Be The Match but Brooke was definitely on top of things. She was asking people at the hospital and everything after she got her stuff turned in and she found out before I did, that I was her donor.”

“So she Facebook messaged me, it was one night around the end of January of 2022, and I remember reading the message of her telling me that she had found out that I was her donor,” West said. “It was just one of those things where it had been in my mind if it was her at all but even if it wasn’t I still helped somebody like her.”

“When it turned out I was it was just really heartwarming to know that I get to have this relationship with this person,” she added. Not only that but they actually want to get to know me and that I have the ability to physically spend time with them.”

Minnich was at Goldsboro Hospital getting an infusion to help her body fight off her second tango with COVID when the news came to her. Her nurse from UNC called to let Minnich know the information was available to view, when she opened it she saw West name. Once she found out her eyes filled with tears of joy.

She’d shared her feelings on that moment, giving credit for their unbelievable union and journey to God.

“It was amazing finding out she was really my donor after we’d been Facebook friends all that time,” Minnich said. “It was all God, God had it all lined up before I even got sick. She was in the registry of the whole wide world and not only were we from the same part of the United States but same eastern part of the United States and the same state. Not only that but were from the same little town too, honestly her parents live five minutes from where I grew up.”

“God truly had his hands all in this before I got sick that’s why I give him the praise because only he could make something this amazing happen.”

Since then both of their families have grown even closer and formed lifelong relationships that have become irreplaceable.

“I didn’t donate to get a lot of praise or response, I felt like, I had the ability to help somebody and I feel like I would want somebody to do the same for me,” West said. “Since we’ve met in person it’s been a really great experience and it all becomes more interesting because she is distantly related to me on my dad’s side of the family.”

”I don’t know if that has something to play into why we were a match,” she said. “Regardless it’s been really great to see how our families have meshed together so well because of all this. They were distantly related, but we didn’t see them a lot and now my family, my dad and her family get to relived childhood memories and we also get to make new memories.”

After becoming a donor West said this was a life changing experience. In her final thoughts she was compelled to share words about her experience to everyone on giving Be The Match a chance.

“The donor recipient relationship is something that I don’t think a lot of people can understand until you’re in it,” she said. “As a donor there are some minor things that you have to go through leading up to donation but it’s very minimal in comparison to what your recipient has gone through. So I’m just really glad I had the opportunity. I’m even more excited that I now have this person that I’m going to have this lifelong relationship with because I was a donor.”

“While ever donor recipient relationship won’t be like me and Brooke’s I still highly recommend signing up for Be The Match,” she continued. “I know for some people being a donor might sound scary but it’s really not that bad and they do such a great job at making the process simple and easy.”

“Also, like they told me, most the time you might not ever be contacted to become a donor and if you do they reimburse you for all the expenses,” West said. “It’s such a rewarding experience and the average donor only gives about 40 hours of their time. So when you think about it you’re potentially giving one work week to in turn maybe give some else their entire life.”

To West herself, Minnich wanted to left her donor know this is what she thinks of her, words that were filled with immeasurable gratitude.

“The donor test doesn’t go any greater than 95% donor,” she said. “There is unfractionated donor percentage and then there’s another donor percent tests that they do. There’s actually two different ones and so in both categories, I am 95% donor, which is where they consider 100% donor to be because the test doesn’t go any higher than 95%.”

“I had another one of those done right before Christmas and it said I’m still 100% Rachel and I said to myself then ‘Merry Christmas to me and thank you Lord,’” she said with a laugh. “So I am all her inside, her little cells have found happy homes in my bone marrow, which I’m thankful for.”

“I’ve told her ‘you will never know how much you mean to me and you will never know how much you have blessed my life just given time here on earth with my family. She is a true little hero.’”

Be The Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP), is a nonprofit organization that’s dedicated to helping patients get the life-saving transplant they need. As trusted leaders in advancing treatments for those facing life-threatening blood cancers, they provide the ground-breaking research, innovative technologies, patient support and education that save lives.

For more information on Be The Match, visit their webpage at www.bethematch.org

