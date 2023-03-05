Land transfers
Smith, Kenneth Wayne, Smith, Larue to Shipp, Debbie S.
Smith, James Kelly to Neuenschwander, Charlene Kay, Neuenschwander, Dale Anthony
Gray, Gloria Butler to Gray, Emily Gautier, Gray, James Edward
Celesta Mclamb Honeycutt Testamentary Trust, Honeycutt, Celesta Mclamb, Estate, Honeycutt, Chandler, Honeycutt, Chandler B., Honeycutt, Chase, Honeycutt, Chase J., Honeycutt, Jennifer Jackson, Honeycutt, Lyndall C., Honeycutt, Lyndall C., Tr, Honeycutt, Lyndall Clark, Honeycutt, Lyndall Clark,Tr to Warren, Joseph A. Jr., Warren, Linda B.
Mclamb, Michael Lenardo, Mclamb, Whitney A. to Melvin, Felecia Ann
Frizzelle, Mary Evelyn Wise, Frizzelle, Paul Eugene, Honrine, Peggy Jo Wise, Marshburn, Angela Ellen Wise, Marshburn, Larry Albert, Sutton, Melba Ann Wise to Godwin Lake Properties, LLC
Taylor, Marla D., Taylor, Wesley Neil to Nethercutt, Adell, Nethercutt, Phyllis
Spell, James Herbert, Spell, Joy M. to Fisher, Amanda Mcclelland, Fisher, Donald Keith
Martinez, Mario Palma, Martinez, Terry Nicole, Palma, Mario Martinez to Diaz, Francisco Martinez, Martinez, Francisco Diaz, Palma, Victoria Ventura, Ventura, Victoria Palma
Mott, J.W., Mott, Linda E. to Jenkins, Bobbie
Jenkins, Bobbie, by AIF, Jenkins, M. Foy II, AIF to Mott, J.W., Mott, Linda E.
Byrd, Don B., Mbr/Mgr, Golden Leaf, LLC to Randle, Monica L.
Mott, J.W., Mott, Linda E. to Mott, J.W., Mott, Linda E.
Berline, Taurin, Williams, Angelia Michelle to Brown, Laura Belizario
Spell, Cynthia S., Spell, Ollen Wayne to Aguilar, Cirilo Sanchez, Sanchez, Ahira, Sanchez, Cirilo Aguilar, aka, Sanchez, Naara, Xavier, Winston
Giampocaro, Marcus J., Admr, Giampocaro, Marcus J., Norris, Wanda Payne, Estate to Giampocaro, Marshall
Maynor, Alonza, Maynor, Alonzo, aka to Kerr, Shirley
Edwards, Joseph L. Jr. to Kibler, Elizabeth Ann
A&G Residential , LLC to Stanley, Daniel Ray
Wade, Denise, Wade, Frank to Smith, Agnes
Squirrely Oak Properties, LLC, Wilser, Alan L., Mbr/Mgr to Porter, Joshua, Porter, Marian
Matthews, Jason Lamont, Matthews, Lashon Annitonette to Darden, Ronnie Lee
Chancy, Richard H.,Mgr/Mbr, Watery Branch LLC to Watson, Tanner
Del Rio, Ramiro, Del Rio, Ramiro Diaz, Diaz, Ramiro Del Rio, Lopez, Violetta to Perez, Filiberto
Gonzalez, Stephanie Ann to Lara, Yojana Natividad Zaldivar, Ordonez, Rosel Erubin Pacheco, Pacheco, Rosel Erubin Ordonez, Zaldivar, Yojana Natividad lLara
Hall, Paula Fann, Hall, Tony Neil to Hall, Alton R.
Strickland, Jackie, Strickland, Russell Rudolph to Strickland, Russell Rudolph II
Cromartie, James V. Jr. to Cromartie, Chevalier V., Cromartie, James V. Jr., Cromartie, Zadee L.
DiPinto, Alfredo, DiPinto, Samantha Monroe, Monroe, Mattie Geraldine t0 Progressive Logistics, LLC
Lewis, Joyce to Bledsoe, Carolyn Rose, Goodman, Ervin Lee, Goodman, Mary Irene, Newkirk, Queen Ester, Perry, Romel
Allen, Isabel, Allen, Mark, Allen, Mark E to Bernal, Nora Andrea Lee
Avery, F. Catherine to Avery, F. Catherine, Rodriguez Schrecker, Dorothy, Rodriguez-Schrecker, Dorothy, Schrecker, Dorothy Rodriguez
Smith, Helen R., Smith, William Vander to Stokely, Suzanne Marie
Butler, Alice Stroup, Butler, Gregory Clement to Diaz, Ana Guadalupe Gonzalez, Gonzalez, Ana Guadalupe Diaz
Bass, Kenneth Wayne, Bass, Teresa S., Sutton, Donald Kent, Thompson, Melinda S., Thompson, Robert Clay to Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.
Herring, Lonie, Herring, Ted Britton Jr. to Stanley, Aubrea Herring, Stanley, Justin Case
Mota, Kircio D., Mota, Loida to Bartolon, Ovidio Fidel Roblero, Mendoza, Maria, Roblero, Ovidio Fidel Bartolon
Nelson, Jodie, Nelson, Wallace Vincent III to Sumner, Alicia, Sumner, Timothy R.
Williams, Laura, Williams, Paul Jr. to Hunter, Jazmin
Freeman, Christal Weaver to Weaver, Aaron
Carlton, Robert W. to Carlton, William Bruce Jr.
Williams, Karen McPhail, Williams, Terrell Lynn to Williams, John Nelson, Williams, Sherry A.
Honeycutt, H. Brewer, aka Honeycutt, Hillery Brewer Sr. to HBH Farms LLC
Daughtry, Lillian T. to Daughtry, Ranata J., Martin, Eugenia D., Newton, Glen Nelson, Newton, Lorretta D.
Goodman, Jamie, Goodman, Tracy to MV Oakridge Land Holdings, LLC
Bonilla, Dilcia, Wata, Bonilla, Dilcia Yanira Diaz, Cruz, Jose, Wata, Cruz, Jose Alexander Palacios, Diaz, Dilcia Yanira Bonilla, Palacios, Jose Alexander Cruz to Delcid, Marili Zelaya, Gonzales, Jorge A. Ruiz, Ruiz, Jorge A. Gonzales, Zelaya, Marili Delcid
Sanderson, H. Lawrence, Mgr, Warren Realty, LLC to Quality Land, LLC
Boyette, Cindy W., GEN P, Boyette Real Estate Limited Partnership, Creech, Karen, GEN P to Bonilla, Dilica, aka, Cruz, Jose, aka Diaz, Dilcia Yanira Bonilla, Palacios, Jose Alexander Cruz
Rodriguez, Jesus, Soto, Dalinda to Rodriguez, Jesus
Breedlove, Alan T., Breedlove, Kimberly A. Parker, Breedlove, Kimberly P., aka Parker Breedlove, Kimberly A., Parker-Breedlove, Kimberly A. to Clark, Alanna Kateland Breedlove, Clark, Luke
Visions International MD LLC to AG and AM, LLC
Ray, Martha B. to RLB Properties, LLC
Honeycutt, Brenda Tew, Honeycutt, George Sanford to Honeycutt, Christopher Kyle, Price, Jennifer Joy
Boyette, Cindy W.,GEN P, Boyette Real Estate Limited Partnership, Creech, Karen,GEN P to WHR Providence, LLC
Moore, Frances Elaine, Moore, Lawyer Mitchell to Gonzalez, Javier Heriberto, Gonzalez, Ruiz Greyci Yenibel, Heriberto, Javier Gonzalez, Yenibel, Ruiz Greyci Gonzalez
Bowker, Margo Montgomery to Mitchell, Kristina Barefoot, Mitchell, Trent Nelson
Starling, Luther D. Jr. to Bowker, Margo Montgomery
Schmidt, Donald, Schmidt, Will W., aka Schmidt, Willie W., Warren, David E., Warren, Joe B. Jr., Warren, Winifred J. to Johnson, Frances T.
Beretich, Melissa Anne, by AIF, Dooley, Florence Beretich, AIF, Dooley, Florence Beretich, Dooley, Robert Kent, by AIF, Williams, Marvin Scotty, by AIF, Williams, Mary Stephanie Beretich, by AIF, Williams, Stephanie Beretich, aka to Beretich, Louis Duncan
Cape Fear Industries USA, Inc. to Godbold, Mary Lucille
Hall, Eddie, AIF, Hall, Mary, by AIF to Baptiste, Schneider Jean, Nicanor, Rachelle
Marriage licenses
Kristi Lynne Lucatorta to Larry Dean Wilson II
Ian Scott Wolfbane Barbour to Serina Lanell Walker
Glendi Damaris Martinez Alvarenga to Jose Edwin Villanueva Corea
Allen Timothy Faircloth to Kassiddy Skyllar Holland
Mario Phillip Highsmith to Raven Alexis Wallace
James Mark Davis to Sherrie Lee Stephens
Jorge Alberto Villalpando Ramos to Maria Azucena Sanchez Villena
Kaytlin Addie Barefoot to Naylor Hughes Strickland
Scotty Dixon to Catina Renee Faison
Betty Ruth Rackley to Maurice Jackson Wiley
Vicente Juarez Velasco to Maria Elena Ramirez Rojas
Micaylah Ann Dow to Christopher David Jackson
Christopher Michael Edwards to Julie Anne Tippett
Sharon Nahon Howard to Agie Rich III
Luis Angel Gonzalez-Martinez to Malian Ivett Gonzalez-Rivera
Trinidad Cornejo Juanchi to Alicia Gutierrez
Robin Denise Moore to Jerry Dean Tindall II
Laura Elizabeth Deans to Samuel Lee Warwick
Joyce Ann Artis to James Curtis Johnson
Melanie Denise Ford to Corey McKinley Thompson
John Allen Bradshaw to Martha Jane Young
Hannah Renee Barnes to Cameron Lawrence Rackley
Lewis Wayne Herring to Nicole Lois Thornton
Amy Lee Overby to Christopher Gene Thornton