After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sampson CenterStage Performing Arts Series has announced the return of its annual “Winter Dance Party,” benefiting the Class Acts-Sampson CenterStage for Students Endowment Fund.

“Sampson CenterStage’s annual ‘Winter Dance Party’ is considered by many to be one of the top social events of the year, a dance and music lover’s dream-come-true,” a press release announcing the event”s return attested.

This year’s event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center and will feature Band of Oz. Always a crowd favorite, the Band of Oz has been playing to crowds for more than 40 years, with hits that include “Shama Lama Ding Dong,” “Ocean Boulevard,” “Let It Roll” and many, many more — from beach music and across other genres. They’re no stranger locally as they’ve been mainstays at the annual Alive After Five Summer Concert Series slate.

They will be back for the event that will, in turn, help bring the arts to thousands of students for the coming year.

The dance party event will aid students and teachers from all over Sampson County, as the Class Acts Endowment Fund helps fund the Class Acts-Sampson CenterStage for Students Performing Arts Series (Class Acts). Annually, Class Acts provides 8,000 students from Grades 1-8 and teachers from Sampson County Schools, Clinton City Schools, Harrells Christian Academy, and Mintz Christian Academy with the opportunity to attend a live performance here and home in Sampson County.

Shows are presented at the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center in partnership with the local school systems and provided free of charge through the contributions of many individuals, businesses and corporate sponsors from across Sampson — and due to fundraising events like the Winter Dance Party.

Through the years, Class Acts has gained statewide recognition for its quality programming that has introduced many Sampson County students to the performing arts for their very first time. Through Class Acts, student audiences attend performances that are designed for their various grade levels and curriculum alignments. In addition, teachers and students receive study guides designed to enhance each student’s theater-going experience.

Last year, Andes Manta performed for seventh and eighth graders in Sampson, the four Lopez brothers — Fernando, Luis, Bolivar and Jorge — bringing their traditional folk music of the Ecuadorian Andes to local students. That music has been learned for thousands of years — passed from father to son, and brother to brother — and Sampson students were able to hear the 35 traditional instruments of Andes Manta, who have brought their talents to Carnegie Hall, to the Discovery Channel, from the National Cathedral to Lincoln Center and hundreds of schools and universities.

Also last year, fifth and sixth graders across Sampson were presented “Brown vs. Board of Education,” a one-man performance by Mike Wiley that encapsulated the high-impact ruling for desegregating schools.

Since the creation of Class Acts, approximately 143,000 students have attended live performing arts productions that have run the gamut, thanks to the support from individuals and businesses across Sampson.

In addition to music and dancing, the Winter Dance Party will feature a live auction, hors d’oeuvres, and a dinner buffet prepared by Southern Smoke BBQ/South Catering. For ticket information or to purchase tickets, contact the Sampson CenterStage Box Office at 910-592-7200 or visit www.sampsoncenterstage.com.

Tickets for the “Winter Dance Party” are now on sale and are available through noon Friday, March 17. Tickets prices are $62.50 per person. Entire tables are available through March 8, with individual seats going on sale on March 9. All seating is reserved. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

