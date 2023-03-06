The Richard Clinton Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter recently awarded the winners of it’s 2023 good citizenship scholarship essay readings.

The award was about of the DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, it is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.

This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

The DAR Good Citizens Winners for this year included, Sampson Early College High School — Allyson Requena, Clinton High School — Jirah Deaver, Midway High School — Jenna McLamb and Union High School — Laura Gonzalez.

McLamb was the recipient of the Richard Clinton Chapter Good Citizen Award (and scholarship). She also was regional winner and will go on to compete at the state level.

This program is only open to students whose schools are accredited and in good standing with their state board of education. Only one student per year may be honored as a school’s DAR Good Citizen. United States citizenship is not required. Additional rules and guidelines can be obtained by contacting the local DAR chapter.

Once a student is chosen as their school’s DAR Good Citizen, the student is invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement and an essay. Student participation in the scholarship portion of the program is optional.

Scholarships are awarded to essay winners at the chapter, state, division and national levels.

