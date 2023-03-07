March 18 event will include historic demonstrations

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site will commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Bentonville on March 18, with a day of historic demonstrations, activities, and informative presentations. Visitors can learn more about not only the battle, but also what life was like for soldiers and civilians during the Civil War. The event is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to4 p.m.

The Harper House, used as a field hospital during the fighting by the XIV Corps of the U.S. Army will be open all day with medical interpreters demonstrating how surgeons treated wounded soldiers. Weapons exhibitions will occur at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., weather permitting. Living historians will provide a glimpse into daily life for civilians affected by the hardships of war with period demonstrations. At noon, the foremost historian on the battle, Dr. Mark Bradley, will describe the major events of the battle. Concessions will be available for purchase from the Bentonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Activities are subject to change without notice. For more information about activities, check the site’s social media channels (@bentonvilleshs) or contact Chad Jefferds at 910-594-0789. Additional information about activities hosted by the Friends of Bentonville Battlefield can be found on their website www.fobb.net.

The Battle of Bentonville, fought March 19-21, 1865, was the largest battle ever fought in North Carolina and one of the last major battles in the Civil War. Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site interprets the battle and the Harper House, a farmhouse used as a field hospital where surgeons treated nearly 600 men wounded in the battle.

For more information, call 910-594-0789.